Switch 2 woes cross the border as Nintendo delays preorders in Canada

Nintendo Switch 2 troubles have been extended to our neighbors north of the border. Pre-orders for the highly-anticipated hybrid console have been delayed in Canada just before they were slated to begin.

Jonathan Ore, senior writer for CBC Radio Online, shared a statement from Nintendo of Canada on Bluesky on Tuesday saying pre-orders for the Switch 2 have been delayed in the country to “align with the timing of pre-orders” in the United States. The statement reads as follows:

Recommended Videos

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not start on April 9, 2025 in order to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the U.S. Nintendo will provide updated information at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Nintendo of Canada’s last-minute decision to delay pre-orders of the Switch 2 for the region comes nearly a week after Nintendo of America made the same move following President Trump’s plans to impose tariffs across the globe. That delay was made “to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.”

After the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct aired, fans took to social media to express their sticker shock at the $450 price tag they discovered on the Switch 2 page of Nintendo’s site, as the company wasn’t transparent about the price during the stream. The pre-order delays that occurred in the U.S. and Canada as a result of the tariffs now have players concerned that the Switch 2 will cost even more $450 (or $500 for the Mario Kart World bundle), despite Nintendo’s efforts to keep its gaming ecosystem an escape from reality.

In an interview with The Verge, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser denied the tariffs were factored into the Switch 2’s $450 price tag. He said the price was due to the console having a bigger LCD screen, the GameChat feature, enlarged Joy-Con controllers, and advanced internal hardware, among other factors.

Although the Switch 2 will be released on June 5 as planned, a new date for pre-orders has not been announced. If you still plan pre-ordering the console, we prepared this guide to help you out.