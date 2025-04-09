 Skip to main content
Take aim at the best games like Call of Duty

Rainbow Six Siege X Dualtfront artwork.
Ubisoft

When it comes to the best FPS games of all time, Call of Duty ranks among the best of the best. Yes, the quality between games fluctuates, but the sheer staying power and popularity of each release has made it a franchise that all other shooters aspire to be. Between the short but sweet campaigns, finely tuned multiplayer, and expanded offerings like Zombies and Warzone, it is hard to find another game that can give you that same thrill. Once you’ve mastered the maps, hit your prestige, and need something fresh, there are actually a ton of worthy alternatives to COD to test your aim in. Don’t miss your shot at these awesome games like Call of Duty.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Call of Duty toes the line between tactical action and arcadey fun with a very fast time to kill and fun ways to mix things up with perks and killstreaks. Rainbow Six Siege is similar in that playing cautiously and choosing the right angle is the most important thing, but it spices up matches with its dozens of unique operators that make it play almost like a hero shooter. Games are round-based, so playing recklessly is highly discouraged, and teamwork is essential. In a way, Rainbow Six Siege is almost the perfect game to move to after mastering COD since your aim and map awareness carry over, but it asks for even more attention to things like footsteps and enemy abilities. When you factor in the destructability, it is a game with a huge skill ceiling.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Launch Trailer (Official)
Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042
The biggest rival to CoD has always been the Battlefield series. While the two are both FPS games at heart, they approach the genre from very different angles. Where Call of Duty tends to focus on smaller-scale encounters, Battlefield games want to replicate the experience of participating in massive conflicts with multiple squads, vehicles, and huge destructible maps. Battlefield 2042 was a huge disappointment at launch for lacking many of the features fans expected, but it has improved itself over time to be a great entry worthy of the name. No other game can give that same feeling of chaotic fun as 128 players waging war on a single map. Until Battlefield 6 eventually releases, this entry is worth giving a second chance.
Battlefield 2042 Official Gameplay Trailer
Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2
Yes, it is old, but we will never stop telling anyone we can to play Titanfall 2. This game got unceremoniously shafted by releasing between both a Battlefield and Call of Duty game despite being the best FPS of that year, if not the entire generation. The single player campaign is often compared to the likes of Half-Life 2, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to claim it is even better. Having on foot, fast-paced parkour soldiers in multiplayer would already be cool, but add in the ability to call down giant Titans and all of a sudden you’re cooking with gas. It might sound unbalanced, but the maps and movement make sure you always have ways to outplay your opponent on foot or in a mech. A loyal community keeps the game alive, so don’t be afraid to join in.
Titanfall 2 Teaser Trailer – PS4, Xbox One and PC

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2
Basically every FPS, CoD included, owes a debt to the original Counter-Strike. Counter-Strike 2 is just a more fine-tuned and prettier version of the original, but that’s all it needs to be to remain one of the top-played games on Steam every month. There are no frills like perks or killstreaks here, just raw skill and tactics to determine which team comes out on top. You need to learn to do some light economy management to purchase the right equipment on each round and try not to throw it away by getting picked off early. It is a lot like Siege, only more ridged in design. Because it is so perfectly balanced, that’s all it needs to be to be on the same level, or above, CoD.
Counter-Strike 2: Beyond Global

PUBG: Battlegrounds

PUBG: Battlegrounds
Sure, Warzone exists, but even that battle royale game has become a bit bloated. For a more pure, realistic take on the format, head back to the game that popularized the genre in the first place. PUBG: Battlegrounds never went away and has only gotten better over the years. With new maps, weapons, and also running way better, PUBG: Battlegrounds is the strongest it has ever been. Warzone smoothed over a lot of the edges of the genre, and while that made it easier to get into for new players, it also lowered the skill ceiling. Gunplay here is way less forgiving, as is movement, meaning you can’t rely on running around in the open and whipping around on a dime to drop-shot an enemy. Getting good at PUBG Battlegrounds is a different beast than CoD, but there’s a lot more to love if you do.
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS - Xbox One Launch Trailer

The Finals

The Finals
On the smaller scale side of things, The Finals is a newer entry that feels like a lovechild between CoD and Battlefield. It keeps player numbers small like Call of Duty, but is built around destruction and classes like Battlefield. The game is framed as a fictional game show, which adds some levity and personality to the whole picture. The number of weapons and gadgets is kept modest to keep things balanced and allow players to craft a specialized build for each game type. Of course, thanks to all the maps being destructable on almost every level, you can never truly be prepared for how a game will turn out. There are a handful of familiar and new modes to play, with special events also rotating in and out to keep things fresh. Plus, it is totally free, so there’s no reason not to give it a shot.
THE FINALS | Season 1 | Launch Trailer

