After years of trailers that only tease bits and pieces of what we can expect from the next mainline Zelda game, Nintendo has announced a 10-minute deep dive into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hosted by Eiji Aonuma. As this gameplay presentation will likely feature the most info we’ve gotten about Tears of the Kingdom since its 2019 announcement, Nintendo fans will want to tune in. If you haven’t heard of this new gameplay video before or are just wondering when and where you should tune into it, we’ve rounded up all of that info here for you.

When is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s gameplay presentation?

This gameplay showcase for Tears of the Kingdom will be released at 7 a.m. PT on March 28. The presentation will last “roughly 10 minutes,” according to Nintendo, and it should be available to watch for free afterward.

How to watch

This deep dive into Tears of the Kingdom gameplay will be released on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. We’ll embed the video below once it is live. Of course, you can also expect an article highlighting any of the big reveals during the gameplay presentation here on Digital Trends.

What to expect

Nintendo will release 10 minutes of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay in a presentation hosted and narrated by Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda series. While the game was announced over three-and-a-half years ago and has received several trailers, we still don’t quite know how its moment-to-moment gameplay works and just how much it differs from Breath of the Wild.

As such, it seems like the main purpose of this presentation is to give players a clear idea of what to expect from Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its May 12 release on Nintendo Switch. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the floating islands in the sky that players can explore and the vehicles we saw Link controlling in the game’s last trailer. Regardless, this gameplay showcase is shaping up to be quite revealing and exciting.

Though the announcement only mentions gameplay, there’s always a chance we see some special edition hardware revealed at this too. A special Switch OLED model or Joy-cons designed around the game seem likely and we could see something like that here.

