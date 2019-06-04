Microsoft recently announced the creation of Lynx Xbox, a range of grooming products inspired by the smell of the gaming console. Lynx is part of Unilever, which also makes Axe. The Xbox line will come in body spray, deodorant, and shower gel. “Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood,” according to Gamespot.
That’s not at all what any Xbox smells like (it’s not clear if anything on earth smells like “pulsing green citrus”), but the electric-green body products are sure to appeal to some middle-schoolers and others in the Axe demographic — though they’ll only be available in Australia and New Zealand, starting in July.
It’s such a strange marketing idea, that we thought more tech companies should start making perfumes, body wash, and other items that smell like their products. Who wouldn’t want an eau d’iPhone candle?
iPhone
A fresh linen scent that could be captured at a fraction of the cost, but it’s $100.
Google Glass
A mix of paranoia and broken dreams.
Furby
Contact lens solution and Mogwai.
Tesla
Money doused in rocket fuel.
Netflix
Popcorn and couch cushions.
Blockbuster
This scent has been discontinued.
Steam
Mountain Dew Code Red.
YouTube comments
A dumpster fire.
Red Dead Redemption
Whiskey plus cigar smoke.
Fitbit
The minivan in between Crossfit and soccer practice.
Kindle
Grandma’s house, an intoxicating melange of fresh-baked cookies and mothballs.
Wikipedia
Leather-bound books that had all their pages replaced with North Face photos.
Pumpkin spice and coconut self-tanner.
HBO Now
Sandalwood and diamonds; you only buy it for special occasions.
Russian vodka, your high-school crush, and the scent of being followed.
Spotify
Smells like Teen Spirit, Summer Breeze, wine and cheap perfume.
Uber
Puke, hot wings, cake batter, a stable of horses, Home Depot, shave gel, mustard and diapers, or the inside of a jelly bean; you never know which you’re going to get!
Drew Prindle, Parker Hall, Rick Marshall, Dan Baker, Joshua Benton, and Brandon Widder contributed to this article.
Editors' Recommendations
- Trying to lose weight? The best bathroom scales measure more than pounds
- The 10 most brutal battle scenes in Game of Thrones, from Hardhome to The Door
- Alexa’s chief scientist wants to give the voice assistant a robot body
- The 20 best iPhone SE cases to keep your phone looking like new
- Volunteers sent to bed for 60 consecutive days in offbeat space experiment