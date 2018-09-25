Digital Trends
Gaming

After layoffs, Telltale says it may finish The Walking Dead with outside help

Gabe Gurwin
By

Telltale Games, the studio behind The Walking Dead video game, announced a massive layoff of nearly all of its employees last week, with multiple projects canceled and only Minecraft: Story Mode on track to be completed. It appeared that The Walking Dead: The Final Season would be a casualty of this decision, but Telltale has announced plans to move forward without the original development team.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the studio said it is talking with “multiple potential partners” that are interested in helping finish the remaining two episodes of The Walking Dead.

“While we can’t make any promises today, we are actively working toward a solution that will allow episodes 3 and 4 to be completed and released in some form,” the statement said.

1 of 3
telltale games ceo dan connors on the walking dead fables and building a television studio model for game
new ceo original stories way telltale just turned page wd 3
new ceo original stories way telltale just turned page wd 2

Just how Telltale plans to salvage the remaining episodes after letting go of everyone that worked on the project remains to be seen. Multiple critics have taken issue with the decision to move forward with final episodes given the fact that employees who lot their jobs were not given severance pay. Among the critics is Cory Barlog, creative director at Santa Monica Studio, who’s best known for his involvement with The God of War series.

Narrative designer Emily Grace Buck elaborated on the situation, saying new employees were brought on as soon as one week ago and that many don’t qualify for unemployment as they were hired as contractors.

According to Variety, the sudden closure was the result of a last-minute decision by Lionsgate to pull funding. The two companies were reportedly working together on a “super show” that would blend elements of storytelling video games and live-action together.

“Sadly, everyone was so focused on doing what was required to keep the company going that when the last potential partner backed out, there were no other options.” explained Telltale co-founder Dan Connors.

If The Walking Dead: The Final Season were to be finished, it seems very unlikely that it would be ready by its original December release date. The studio was apparently forced to cancel other projects — fans of The Wolf Among Us likely won’t be getting a second season, and though Netflix said it still plans on moving forward with a Stranger Things game, it won’t be with the help of Telltale.

Don't Miss

Everything you need to know about the ‘Fortnite’ Fall Skirmish
spider man accessibility options feature marvel s 3
Features

Spider-Man’s accessibility options, from the people who benefit from them

We spoke with a group of gamers about Marvel's Spider-Man accessibility options and the current state of the industry towards them.
Posted By Diego Arguello
peek new stuff diablo iii reaper souls 3 of 022
Gaming

‘Hellboy’ reboot screenwriter could helm animated ‘Diablo’ series on Netflix

Hellboy reboot screenwriter and Boom! Studios founder Andy Cosby has revealed that he's in talks to write and act as showrunner for an animated Diablo series on Netflix. Little else is known about the project.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite search between oversized seats week 8 challenge 1
Gaming

Get ready for new content: ‘Fortnite’ season 6 cleared for landing on September 27

The sixth season of Fortnite kicks off September 27, Epic Games announced on Twitter. While no details have been revealed, new seasons typically bring big changes to the popular battle royale game.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Walking Dead Season Two
Gaming

Telltale Games reportedly lays off most employees, cancels multiple games

The Walking Dead developer Telltale Games has reportedly been hit with huge layoffs, resulting in the cancellation of projects. A small team will apparently stick around to finish The Walking Dead.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

PS4 players get new content a week early in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including info on multiplayer, Zombies, Blackout, and Signature Weapons.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Gaming

Here’s every Xbox One X Enhanced game that supports 4K resolution

Microsoft boasts that its Xbox One X will be the most powerful console ever released, with increased frame rates, quicker load times, and 4K resolution. These are the games that can take advantage.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with these mighty wireless mice

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. Here are six models that will give everyone what they need, whether they're hardcore gamers or looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How the Razer Blade 15 was made | Gaming event
Computing

How Razer forged the Blade 15, the slim gaming laptop nobody else could build

With the recent launch of the Blade 15, Razer ushered in a new design language that's cleaner and more angular. We recently visited Razer's San Francisco, California design studio to learn more about Razer's approach to design.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
devil may cry 5 microtransactions dmc5all3
Gaming

The real demons in ‘Devil May Cry 5’ are its microtransactions

Devil May Cry 5 will include microtransactions for players wanting to upgrade their abilities more quickly, Capcom has confirmed. They will be used to purchase the in-game Red Orbs currency.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
bethesda boy cancer fallout 76 wesfallout
Gaming

Cancer-fighting 12-year-old Bethesda fan gets chance to play ‘Fallout 76’ early

Game publisher Bethesda recently gave a 12-year-old fan with cancer the chance to try out Fallout 76 early, as well as some cool signed merchandise. The game isn't schedule to officially release until November.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish
Gaming

Here's everything you missed during week one of the 'Fortnite' Fall Skirmish

The Fortnite Fall Skirmish has begun and in order to stay informed on all the latest news, here's everything you need to know including each week's events, current standings, and the best places to watch.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
esports protest sees soccer fans hurl controllers onto field
Gaming

Esports protest sees soccer fans hurling controllers and consoles onto field

Soccer fans in Switzerland annoyed at the game's growing involvement in esports staged a protest on Sunday that saw them throw controllers, consoles, and tennis balls onto the field during a game, forcing the ref to stop play.
Posted By Trevor Mogg