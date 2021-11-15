  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Elder Scrolls VI has to be a decade game, says Bethesda’s Todd Howard

Otto Kratky
By

Bethesda Game Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard admitted that the next Elder Scrolls game has major expectations to live up to, according to an interview with GQ. Following in the footsteps of Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls VI, which is still without its official title, “has got to be a “decade game,” Howard said.

Making a game that’s meant to be played for 10 years comes with some challenges. Skyrim was made with replayability in mind, giving players access to a massive number of quests, including some that can be tackled over and over again for “unlimited” gameplay. But for Howard, it’s not clear how Bethesda will make another game with more content and replayability than Skyrim. “How do you make a game where you go into it, like, ‘people have to play it for a decade?'” Howardsaid.

For now, it’s not clear when people will be able to start playing The Elder Scrolls VI. The game, revealed at Bethesda’s E3 2018 presentation, has not been shown since. Bethesda Game Studios is also currently working on another game, an original title called Starfield, which is set to launch on November 11, 2022.

Anyone who is desperate for another trip through the world of Nirn can currently play through Skyrim again, although with a bit of new content. The game was recently rereleased for its 10th anniversary with a new edition that includes over 200 pieces of creation club content built right in. Players who own Skyrim Special Edition on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S can upgrade to Skyrim Anniversary Edition for free.

