The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II M4 loadout

Joseph Yaden
By

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, you’re only as good as the weapon you come equipped with. One of the best assault rifles in the game is the M4. This starter weapon is absolutely worth using and leveling up, even well into the higher ranks of multiplayer.

Since weapon attachments work slightly differently in Modern Warfare II, and since the gameplay feels unlike previous entries, you might be unsure how to build the M4. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to make the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare II.

Recommended reading:

M4 overview

The M4 in Modern Warfare II.

The best thing about the M4 is that it’s easy to use. It doesn’t have the fastest time to kill (TTK) in the game, but it’s highly accurate with low recoil, making it great for all players. Still, it’s worth being aware of the M4’s limitations so you don’t put yourself in a bad spot. You likely won’t win any close-quarters gunfights with the M4 against someone using an SMG, but at mid- to long-range, this weapon performs nicely. Another detail worth mentioning is that the M4 has a competitive aim down sight speed at around 240ms (according to TheXclusiveAce), making it highly competitive against other assault rifles.

The best M4 loadout

The M4 in Modern Warfare II.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel Tempus Trench Pro
Laser Corio Laz-44 V3
Optic SZ Mini
Stock Demo Precision Elite Factory
Underbarrel FSS Sharkfin 90

There are plenty of ways to build the M4, but for our recommended loadout, we’ll prioritize all-around stats for regular 6v6 match types. When playing on different-sized maps or in elimination modes like Search and Destroy, you can — and should — adjust accordingly. Another thing worth noting is that since Modern Warfare II is new and the community is still learning how attachments work, it’s possible this recommended build might change in the future.

Kicking off the build, you should use the Tempus Trench Pro Barrel Barrel, offering better movement speed and ADS speed, allowing it to compete up close a little more. Next, go with the Corio Laz-44 V3 Laser, which functions like the Tac Laser from Modern Warfare 2019. This offers faster ADS times and better aiming stability.

After that, we recommend using the SZ Mini Optic, giving you a clear picture when aiming down sights. As always, this is personal preference, so pick what you prefer. Then, it’s recommended to use the Demo Precision Elite Factory Stock to make up for the downsides of the other attachments. This boosts your aiming stability and recoil control, making it much more effective at range. Finally, go with the FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel for improved aiming idle stability.

