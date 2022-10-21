The best Call of Duty: Warzone Cooper Carbine loadout

As Call of Duty: Warzone comes to a close, the game’s final weapon meta has seemingly fallen into place. While a wide variety of weapons are now viable, the best long-range assault rifle in the game is the Cooper Carbine. This firearm has always been decent and was previously the top weapon, before suffering a series of nerfs. Now, during Season 5 Reloaded, it’s back at the top as the best assault rifle.

Of course, with so many weapon attachments to choose from, you might not be aware of how to build the Cooper Carbine properly, especially with an ever-changing meta. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need for building the best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone.

Recommended reading:

Cooper Carbine overview

As always, let’s first take a look at a breakdown for the Cooper Carbine so you know exactly how to use this weapon, along with what its strengths and weaknesses are. The weapon’s greatest draw is its fast time to kill (TTK), which rivals the likes of the Grau 5.56, the Whitley, and the RPD — all of which are top choices currently.

The other fantastic thing about the Cooper is that it’s easy to control, with very little recoil, and high accuracy. Better yet is that it’s an assault rifle, giving it faster mobility than some of the heavier LMG options like the UGM-8. According to TrueGameData, the Cooper Carbine also has an exceptional fire rate of around 918 RPM, making it far more forgiving than the Whitley or the Grau. In short, there isn’t much of a reason to use anything other than the Cooper right now, in terms of assault rifles.

But how should you build it?

The best Cooper Carbine loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle MX Silencer Barrel 22-inch Cooper Custom Optic G16 2.5x Stock Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel Carver Foregrip Magazine 9mm 60 Round Drum Ammunition Lengthened Rear grip Hatched Grip Perk Tight Grip Perk 2 On-Hand

There are a couple of ways to build the Cooper Carbine, but the best loadout prioritizes long-range, with an emphasis on recoil control and high bullet velocity. With that in mind, start by using the MX Silencer Muzzle, offering sound suppression, better horizontal and vertical recoil control, and increased damage range. This helps tremendously when engaging with enemies at range. Then, use the 22-inch Cooper Custom Barrel, improving its accuracy and control, fire rate, damage range, and reducing its scope sway and gun bob.

Follow that up with the Optic of your choice, but we do recommend something with at least 2.5x magnification like the G16 2.5x. If you’re on PC, you can get away with high magnification since you can adjust your FOV settings, but on console, it’s recommended to stick to the G16. Next, go with the Cooper Custom Padded Stock, giving you more accuracy and recoil control during sustained fire, along with better flinch resistance.

There are plenty of great Underbarrel options, but we like the Carver Foregrip, as it boosts recoil control and hip fire accuracy. After that, go with the biggest mag, the 9mm 60 Round Drums, which boosts recoil control, fire rate, aim down sights (ADS) speed, and gives you plenty of ammo. As always, we highly recommend using the Lengthened Ammunition, as it improves your bullet velocity, which is essential for long-range battles.

Next, equip the Hatched Grip, giving you better recoil control and improved flinch resistance. Your weapon will feel like a laser beam when built to prioritize recoil control. For your Perk, use Tight Grip for improved accuracy and recoil control during sustained fire, and use the On-Hand Perk 2 for fast ADS speeds.

Perk 1 Quick Fix Perk 2 Tempered Perk 3 Amped

We won’t deviate from our standard Perk setup for long-range builds. Start off with the Quick Fix Perk, which grants immediate health regeneration after securing an elimination or applying an armor plate. Then, we recommend utilizing Tempered for Perk 2, allowing you to reach max armor with only two plates instead of three. Finally, Amped is a great option, allowing you to swap weapons faster.

Lethal Equipment Semtex Tactical Equipment Stims

When it comes to Equipment, we recommend going with Semtex for Lethal, as it allows you to clear out rooms and finish off downed players without wasting ammo. Throwing Knives are good, too, but Semtex Grenades are more versatile. Then, we always recommend Stims, as they grant immediate health regeneration, even in the gas.

Editors' Recommendations