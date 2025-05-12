 Skip to main content
The best games like Roblox that will keep you playing for hours

Best Product most popular steam games garry s mod
The cultural impact of Roblox cannot be understated. This isn’t just a game, but a social space, creation platform, and so much more for millions of players. Even if you only wanted to play the best Roblox games, you could probably play a new experience every day for years. Combine that with all the Roblox music codes and Roblox image IDs and it is easy to see why it is the only game some people play. But this game does have its limits, and you might find yourself interested in playing some other games that offer a similar experience but in a unique way. In our experience, these are the games that appeal to all the best aspects of Roblox that we are sure you will love just as much, if not more.

Minecraft

Minecraft
80%
Platforms
Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Windows Phone, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Mojang Studios
Publisher
Mojang Studios
Release
December 19, 2016
If you know Roblox then no doubt you’ve at least heard of Minecraft, if not already played it. This sandbox game is one of the few games out there that can offer just as much variety and freedom as Roblox. The core game is all about survival, although you can set goals like slaying the Ender Dragon, but what you do or what you build is totally up to you. As much as there is to do and see in the vanilla game, mods and community-made games can turn Minecraft into just as many genres as you would find in Roblox. With a community just as passionate and talented constantly releasing new experiences, there’s little chance you won’t love Minecraft.
Minecraft: Better Together Update is now live! Togetherness ACTIVATED!
Trove

Trove
59%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Platform, Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer
Trion Worlds
Publisher
Trion Worlds
Release
July 09, 2015
Trove might look like a Minecraft ripoff, but it is doing a lot of things you won’t find in other sandbox games. For one, Trove has a very deep and complex story to learn and discuss with fellow players. If you’re not that interested in the story, the gameplay focuses on you picking a character from one of several classes that determine your playstyle. There isn’t one unified world in Trove, but instead, you travel to different worlds as you progress and get more powerful. That core MMO experience is only part of the equation, of course, as anyone can build whatever world they want from scratch to share with the world.
Trove Closed Beta Trailer
Garry's Mod

Garry's Mod
79%
Platforms
Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac
Genre
Simulator, Indie
Developer
Facepunch Studios
Publisher
Valve
Release
December 24, 2004
This pick isn’t so much a game like the other picks we have on this list but more of a pure creation tool. Garry’s Mod has always been relevant and popular as a modding tool for the Source engine on Steam, but most recently rocketed back into the spotlight with Skibidi Toilet. While you will need to put in a bit more work and time learning the more intricate mechanics of Garry’s Mod to make something as complex as that, it is very easy to get started with basic building and filmmaking if that’s a passion for you. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do but build, of course, as you can easily browse and play tons of other user-created content.

Rec Room

Rec Room
81%
Platforms
Meta Quest 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, SteamVR, PlayStation 5, Meta Rift, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Meta Quest
Genre
Fighting, Shooter, Music, Platform, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Sport, Strategy, Adventure, Arcade
Developer
Against gravity
Publisher
Against gravity
Release
June 01, 2016
We understand not everyone out there has access to a VR headset, but those who do must play Rec Room. If you don’t, you can still play it on a regular screen but it won’t be quite as impressive. This immersive multiplayer game has everything you love about Roblox, but puts you into the action directly. Players create their own “rooms” for anything they want, from social spaces, games, and anything you or other people can dream up. If you do have VR, building a room from that perspective, and with the freedom of motion controls, will win you over for sure.
Rec Room - Trailer

Fortnite

Fortnite
71%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure
Developer
Epic Games
Publisher
Epic Games
Release
July 25, 2017
If you haven’t played Fortnite in a few years, you might be confused as to why it is on this list. While it started out as one of the best battle royale games, and still is, Fortnite is so much more than that now. Besides the traditional BR mode, there’s also Fortnite Creative that gives players access to all the tools and assets to make their own games and modes from the ground up. Just like Roblox, Fortnite Creative also allows users who make great content to monetize their creations. You can find shooters, horror games, racers, and more all inside this creative space. And if you don’t find what you want, you can always make it yourself.
Fortnite Trailer
