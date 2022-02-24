The best KG M40 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

It’s the start of a brand new season for Call of Duty, which means players have access to a fresh set of weapons. As part of Warzone season 2, you’ll be able to unlock the KG M40 assault rifle, which features high bullet velocity and range. While this weapon won’t set the world on fire, it’s fun to use, especially if you’re using the best loadout. Of course, since Warzone weapons have 70 attachments with 10 different slots, it can be overwhelming to figure out which ones to use.

Thankfully, we’ve got all the details on the best KG M40 builds, along with information about its stats. Here’s what you need to know about the KG M40 assault rifle in Warzone.

KG M40 overview

As always, let’s take a look at a general overview of the KG M40 assault rifle and how it compares to other weapons in the same category. It’s a heavy assault rifle that almost feels like an LMG, meaning you’ll want to account for slow aim down sights (ADS) times and mobility. According to YouTuber JGOD, the recoil is manageable, as it slightly moves up and to the right. Depending on the magazine you use, the recoil will change, but even the “worst” one still yields recoil that is easy to control.

When it comes to time to kill (TTK), the KG M40 is actually slightly worse than many of the top assault rifles and LMGs. It’s not unusable, but even when decked out with the best attachments, you’re better off using weapons like the XM4, STG, AK-47 (CW), and a handful of others. Still, the KG M40 is decent, and given Activision’s history with new weapons, you should still level it up since it will likely get buffed sometime soon. It’s also a great weapon to use if you’d like to go against the “meta” options. But what are the best attachments?

Muzzle MX Silencer Barrel Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optic G16 2.5x Stock Krausnick 12V Underbarrel M1941 Hand Stop Magazine .30-06 Round Drum Ammunition Lengthened Rear Grip Polymer Grip Perk Tight Grip Perk 2 Fully Loaded

Since this weapon is best used at range, you should build it to prioritize recoil control, bullet velocity, and accuracy. Again, you won’t have too much trouble controlling the recoil, so you should be able to stay on target relatively consistently, especially at around 30 to 40 meters or so.

Start by equipping the MX Silencer Muzzle, an attachment that grants sound suppression, along with vertical and horizontal recoil control. This is the go-to long-range Muzzle since it makes the weapon easier to control while keeping you from appearing on the enemy’s minimap when firing. One thing to note is that this attachment does hurt your ADS speeds, but that isn’t a major issue when using the weapon at range. Follow that up with the Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Barrel, giving you enhanced recoil control, accuracy, better flinch resistance, reduced scope sway, improved gun bob, and better bullet velocity. There aren’t any other Barrels that make much sense for a long-range build, so stick with this one since it’ll make your weapon easier to control. The other major factor, in this case, is the boost to bullet velocity. The higher the bullet velocity, the less you’ll need to lead your shots.

When it comes to Optics, you’ll want to make your choice based on preference and platform, as your field-of-view (FOV) setting will impact the level of zoom. In many cases, the G16 2.5x Optic is recommended, as it improves your accuracy, recoil control, and gives you enough magnification to secure long-range eliminations. Though, if you play on a lower FOV setting (like console players do), you can get away with an Optic that has slightly less magnification. As for the weapon’s Stock, we advise using the Krausnick 12V, which improves your accuracy, flinch resistance, recoil control, and aiming stability — all of which are ideal for long-range engagements. Do keep in mind, this will slow your movement speed and ADS times, but again, this isn’t a huge issue for ranged battles.

We advise using the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel with this build to gain even more recoil control and accuracy. This will make your weapon feel like a laser beam at times. The Magazine type gets tricky, but the best option seems to be the .30-06 Round Drum. This attachment gives you improved bullet velocity and range, more damage, better bullet penetration, and includes 60 rounds, which is plenty of ammo. It does hurt your recoil control, but thanks to the other recommended attachments, you won’t feel much of a negative impact in this regard. For long-range builds, we always advise coming equipped with Lengthened Ammunition, which boosts your bullet velocity. The faster the bullet velocity, the less you have to lead your shots.

It’s best to use the Polymer Rear Grip, which gives you extra flinch resistance, along with improved accuracy and recoil control during sustained fire. In terms of Perk 1, we advise using Tight Grip, as it also grants accuracy and recoil control during sustained fire. This will help you, especially during those longer-range engagements. Finally, we typically recommend coming equipped with Fully Loaded for Perk 2, giving you max starting ammo. You can also utilize the Surplus Perk 2 for additional kill XP to level up the weapon faster. But once you max it out, switch to something else.

Perks

Perk 1 Quick Fix Perk 2 Ghost Perk 3 Combat Scout

Thankfully, there’s plenty of Perk variety with this build, but we tend to gravitate towards Quick Fix for slot 1. This Perk immediately triggers health regeneration after you secure an elimination, so if you’re facing off against multiple enemies, this will come in handy. Perk slot 2 has many great choices, but it’s hard to pass up using Ghost, which keeps you from appearing on the enemy’s minimap during UAVs. If you’re playing Vanguard Royale, you should swap Ghost for something else since UAVs aren’t as prominent. Finally, we like using Combat Scout for slot 3, which automatically pings an enemy when you damage them, allowing you to take out opponents through walls with ease. This also pings enemies for your entire squad, so everyone on your team can see.

Equipment

Lethal Molotov Cocktail Tactical Stun Grenades

Once again, there are many viable options for Equipment, so use whatever you’re comfortable with. We like utilizing Molotov Cocktails for Lethals, but Throwing Knives and Thermites are great, too. As for Tacticals, Stun Grenades are excellent, but so is the Heartbeat Sensor. If you’re playing Vanguard Royale, other Tactical options like the Stim work well.

Off-meta mid- to long-range burst

Muzzle Mercury Silencer Barrel Nilsson 515mm Burst Optic G16 2.5x Stock VDD 24SZ Adjustable Underbarrel M3 Ready Grip Magazine 6.5mm Sakura 40 Round Mags Ammunition Lengthened Rear Grip Polymer Grip Perk Sleight of Hand Perk 2 Fully Loaded

The previous build should be your main go-to, but there’s another option that works surprisingly well. This is a build we recommend for mid-range fights, especially on Rebirth Island. The twist is that it uses a burst fire setting, meaning it’ll be converted to semi-auto. With this in mind, you don’t necessarily need to prioritize recoil control since each burst will reset your crosshairs back to the center.

Start by swapping over to the Mercury Silencer Muzzle. The main reason for this is that the MX Silencer hurts your ADS speeds. Since you’ll be using this at mid-range, you’ll want faster ADS times so you can start firing sooner. It still keeps you suppressed and even gives you some recoil control. Next up is the main attachment, which is the Nilsson 515mm Burst Barrel. This converts the weapon into a burst weapon, which can be ideal in many situations. It also improves your accuracy and control. Stick with the G16 2.5x Optic in this case, or whatever you prefer.

After that, switch over to the VDD 24SZ Adjustable Stock, giving you better accuracy, faster ADS speeds, and improved aim walking movement speed. This once again will help you at mid-range since the weapon is already accurate as-is and benefits from having faster ADS times. In keeping with the same logic, it’s best to utilize the M3 Ready Grip for better ADS speeds, sprint to fire speed, and aim walking movement speed. The 6.5mm Sakura 40 Round Mags are fantastic for this build since they give you better recoil control and accuracy, improved movement speed, faster ADS speed, and a better fire rate. This particular Magazine is great for mid-range and will compensate for some of the other attachments that hurt accuracy.

Stick with Lengthen Ammunition for this build to gain better bullet velocity. There are other great options, as well, but having improved bullet velocity is still great at mid-range. When it comes to the Rear Grip, we advise using the Polymer Grip for a boost to flinch resistance, improved accuracy, and recoil control during sustained fire. Since this is a little bit more of a fast-paced build, swapping over to Sleight of Hand for Perk 1 is a good choice. This will grant you faster reload times. Finally, we recommend Fully Loaded so you’ve got max starting ammo.

Perks

Perk 1 E.O.D. Perk 2 High Alert Perk 3 Amped

The Perk recommendations are slightly different in this case, but you can still use whatever you’re comfortable with. For this build, E.O.D. is a solid choice, since it boosts your explosive damage resistance. Quick Fix works great here, too. Though, for slot 2, you can absolutely get away with swapping over to High Alert. This causes your screen to pulse when an enemy looks at you, which is invaluable. However, if you’re on Rebirth Island, Ghost is a great choice, too. Finally, we like Amped for this build so you can swap weapons faster. Since this version of the KG M40 only has 40 rounds, you might run out of ammo quicker, so faster weapon swapping is ideal.

Equipment

Lethal Throwing Knife Tactical Heartbeat Sensor

With this build, you’ll want to preserve ammo as much as possible, so utilizing Throwing Knives is a fantastic option. This is because you can throw a knife at a downed opponent to finish them off without having to use ammo. During fast-paced engagements with multiple enemies, this is essential. If you’re on Rebirth Island, we highly suggest bringing a Heartbeat Sensor, as many players will be non-Ghosted throughout the match. Remember, you can see non-Ghosted players within a 50-meter radius with the Heartbeat Sensor.

