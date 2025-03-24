 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Pokémon spinoff games of all time

By
Pikachu with detective cap and boy with brown hair and red jacket eating breakfast
Nintendo / Nintendo

We all fell in love with the Pokémon franchise through its RPGs. These games let us explore the world, meet new friends, and build teams of powerful monsters to battle with. Even though each new generation introduces new Pokémon to catch and a new region to conquer, the gameplay doesn’t evolve all that much. Besides some great Pokémon fan games, there are a ton of amazing spinoff games set in the Pokémon world that test out all sorts of genres. In fact, there are way more spinoff games than mainline at this point, with more upcoming video games to add to that pile in the near future. If you need a break from catching them all but still want to spend time with your favorite pocket monsters, here are the best Pokémon spinoff games of all time.

Pokémon isn’t the only franchise with amazing spinoffs. The best Mario spinoffs and the best Zelda spinoffs are also worth your time.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go
66%
Platforms
Android, iOS
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Simulator
Developer
Niantic Labs, The Pokémon Company
Publisher
Niantic Labs
Release
July 06, 2016
Where else could we start than with the mobile game that took the world by storm? Pokémon GO made the last holdouts fans of this already mega-popular franchise with the simple idea of letting people go out and find Pokémon by exploring the world around them. All we have ever wanted was to make Pokémon real, and Pokémon GO is the closest we will likely get to that reality. After so many years, the game is still going strong with most of the current roster included in the game, frequent activities, more ways to play and cooperate, and more. But the real joy of this game is how it brings people out into the world to walk and meet other players.
Get ready for Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO!
Related

New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap
73%
Platforms
Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Bandai Namco Studios
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
April 29, 2021
The original Pokémon Snap was one of the best N64 games already and everyone assumed a new version would easily be one of the best WiiU games as well. Despite the gamepad feeling like a perfect fit for this on-rails photography game, we had to wait until the Switch to play New Pokémon Snap, but it is still just as good as we hoped. Instead of catching or fighting Pokémon, your goal here is to ride through stages as though you were on a safari and capture the best photos of wild Pokémon that you can. Seeing all your favorite creatures interacting and simply living in nature gives them so much more personality beyond their type and attacks. It is a short game but filled with replay value.
New Pokemon Snap - Official Switch Trailer

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
83%
Platforms
Wii U, Nintendo DS
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Turn-based strategy (TBS)
Developer
Chunsoft
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
April 18, 2009
You can’t go wrong with any entry in the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series, but we have a soft spot for Explorers of the Sky on the DS. This is an RPG so will be the most similar to the mainline games, but uses the Mystery Dungeon format. You play as a person who has been turned into a Pokémon and teams up with a partner to explore randomized dungeons filled with enemies. You don’t have a huge amount of control over the battles, but the exploration and number of jobs and quests are what draws people in. The story is charming and this version even includes additional content over the original two versions. Just be prepared for some grinding.
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky English Trailer (HD)

Pokémon Conquest

Pokémon Conquest
78%
Platforms
Nintendo DS
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS)
Developer
Koei Tecmo Games
Publisher
The Pokémon Company, Nintendo
Release
March 17, 2012
Given the rock-paper-scissors nature of tactics games like Fire Emblem, it makes sense for Pokémon to take a crack at the genre. Why Pokémon Conquest decided to meld Pokémon with Nobunaga’s Ambition is a little less clear. However, the end result is a hidden gem of a tactics game that is just as addicting as any other. The story is rather barebones and forgettable, but there are plenty of Pokémon to find, each matched with a partner warlord, and recruited after defeating them. It isn’t going to rival the likes of Three Houses, but Conquest certainly deserves more attention than it got.
Pokémon Conquest Trailer

Detective Pikachu Returns

Detective Pikachu Returns
Platforms
Nintendo Switch
Genre
Adventure
Developer
Creatures Inc.
Publisher
The Pokémon Company, Nintendo
Release
October 06, 2023
Pokémon are supposed to be our partners, but no game makes that bond feel as real as Detective Pikachu Returns. Set in Rhyme City, Tim Goodman and Pikachu are two ace detectives investigating all kinds of mysteries and crimes across the city. It plays like most other adventure games where you explore a scene, collect clues, and interview witnesses to uncover the truth, but with the twist that Pokémon are involved. It is another game that shows a different side to how a world with Pokémon would operate and a much deeper story than most other games. The game is on the easy side as well so it is perfect for younger players who want to spend time with a charming Pikachu detective.
Detective Pikachu Returns - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Pokkén Tournament DX

Pokkén Tournament DX
80%
Platforms
Nintendo Switch
Genre
Fighting, Arcade
Developer
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Publisher
Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe, Nintendo
Release
September 22, 2017
Pokémon are constantly fighting, so why did it take so long for them to get a proper fighting game? Pokkén Tournament DX doesn’t have the biggest roster of fighters, but it gets the important ones in there. This one-on-one fighter doesn’t phone it by just making a Street Fighter clone or something but has a unique system where you can swap between Field and Dual Phase that completely alter your character’s moves. There is a lot of depth to be found here for those who like to go deep into fighting games but is just as much fun to play casually and watch your favorite Pokémon pull off some cool moves in a non-turn-based battle system.
Get Ready for Pokkén Tournament!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The best secret weapons in video games
Link pulls out the master sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If there's one thing nearly every developer loves to include in games, it's secrets. Not every game has them, but most have at least a few easter eggs, secret bosses, secret levels, or even secret endings that give us more reasons to stay engrossed in their worlds. As much as we love extra challenges, sometimes we want a bit of an edge ourselves. Secret weapons are the best reward for going the extra mile in a game, whether it be taking on the most difficult challenge or solving a cryptic puzzle. These can be funny gag weapons, incredibly overpowered, or even both. There are a few times when secret weapons are not worth the effort so we've hand-picked only the coolest secret weapons in video game history.
Scarab Gun - Halo 2

In terms of ground combat, there's nothing more terrifying in the Halo universe than the Scarab. These bug-like walking tanks were introduced in Halo 2 and feature a devastating main cannon that projects a massive plasma beam. One mission features you jumping aboard a Scarab to take it down from the inside, but you can never actually turn its own weapon against the Covenant. Well, if you do the work to reach a very hidden area that involves luring a banshee through a tunnel and boarding it to fly all the way up to a rooftop you were never meant to reach normally, you can find a very special Plasma Rifle. While it looks like a normal weapon, it shoots the same plasma beam as the Scarab.
Hand Cannon - Dead Space 2

Read more
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is ditching its most hated feature
A beginning card collection.

The long-awaited trade function in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has been the source of controversy since its implementation, but now the developers say one of its most annoying features will be going the way of Kabutops: extinct.

In a post shared on the official Pokémon forums, the developers state that "trade tokens will be completely removed and players will no longer need to exchange cards" for the necessary currency. Rather than relying on trade tokens, trades will now use shinedust for three- and four-diamond and one-star rarity trades.

Read more
The best stealth games on Xbox Series X
A sniper hiding from a tank in Sniper Elite 5.

As overwhelming as the list of upcoming Xbox Series X games can look, the upside is that fans of every genre have something to look forward to. We're seeing some of the best horror games, best FPS games, and best open-world games hitting our consoles, but you have to look a little bit harder if you want to find the best stealth games. These titles limit, or outright remove, your power to directly engage with enemies and instead challenge you to sneak by unnoticed. Staying in the shadows, causing distractions, and making deaths look like accidents are all ingredients in a fantastic stealth experience, but certainly not the only ones. If you feel like all the best stealth games on Xbox Series X are hiding from you, we will shine a light on them for you.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Read more