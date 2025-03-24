We all fell in love with the Pokémon franchise through its RPGs. These games let us explore the world, meet new friends, and build teams of powerful monsters to battle with. Even though each new generation introduces new Pokémon to catch and a new region to conquer, the gameplay doesn’t evolve all that much. Besides some great Pokémon fan games, there are a ton of amazing spinoff games set in the Pokémon world that test out all sorts of genres. In fact, there are way more spinoff games than mainline at this point, with more upcoming video games to add to that pile in the near future. If you need a break from catching them all but still want to spend time with your favorite pocket monsters, here are the best Pokémon spinoff games of all time.
Pokémon isn’t the only franchise with amazing spinoffs. The best Mario spinoffs and the best Zelda spinoffs are also worth your time.