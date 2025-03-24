We all fell in love with the Pokémon franchise through its RPGs. These games let us explore the world, meet new friends, and build teams of powerful monsters to battle with. Even though each new generation introduces new Pokémon to catch and a new region to conquer, the gameplay doesn’t evolve all that much. Besides some great Pokémon fan games, there are a ton of amazing spinoff games set in the Pokémon world that test out all sorts of genres. In fact, there are way more spinoff games than mainline at this point, with more upcoming video games to add to that pile in the near future. If you need a break from catching them all but still want to spend time with your favorite pocket monsters, here are the best Pokémon spinoff games of all time.

Pokémon Go Play 66% 66% Platforms Android, iOS Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator Developer Niantic Labs, The Pokémon Company Publisher Niantic Labs Release July 06, 2016 Where else could we start than with the mobile game that took the world by storm? Pokémon GO made the last holdouts fans of this already mega-popular franchise with the simple idea of letting people go out and find Pokémon by exploring the world around them. All we have ever wanted was to make Pokémon real, and Pokémon GO is the closest we will likely get to that reality. After so many years, the game is still going strong with most of the current roster included in the game, frequent activities, more ways to play and cooperate, and more. But the real joy of this game is how it brings people out into the world to walk and meet other players. Get ready for Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO!

New Pokémon Snap Play 73% 73% Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Bandai Namco Studios Publisher Nintendo Release April 29, 2021 The original Pokémon Snap was one of the best N64 games already and everyone assumed a new version would easily be one of the best WiiU games as well. Despite the gamepad feeling like a perfect fit for this on-rails photography game, we had to wait until the Switch to play New Pokémon Snap, but it is still just as good as we hoped. Instead of catching or fighting Pokémon, your goal here is to ride through stages as though you were on a safari and capture the best photos of wild Pokémon that you can. Seeing all your favorite creatures interacting and simply living in nature gives them so much more personality beyond their type and attacks. It is a short game but filled with replay value. New Pokemon Snap - Official Switch Trailer

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Play 83% 83% Platforms Wii U, Nintendo DS Genre Role-playing (RPG), Turn-based strategy (TBS) Developer Chunsoft Publisher Nintendo Release April 18, 2009 You can’t go wrong with any entry in the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series, but we have a soft spot for Explorers of the Sky on the DS. This is an RPG so will be the most similar to the mainline games, but uses the Mystery Dungeon format. You play as a person who has been turned into a Pokémon and teams up with a partner to explore randomized dungeons filled with enemies. You don’t have a huge amount of control over the battles, but the exploration and number of jobs and quests are what draws people in. The story is charming and this version even includes additional content over the original two versions. Just be prepared for some grinding. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky English Trailer (HD)

Pokémon Conquest Play 78% 78% Platforms Nintendo DS Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS) Developer Koei Tecmo Games Publisher The Pokémon Company, Nintendo Release March 17, 2012 Given the rock-paper-scissors nature of tactics games like Fire Emblem, it makes sense for Pokémon to take a crack at the genre. Why Pokémon Conquest decided to meld Pokémon with Nobunaga’s Ambition is a little less clear. However, the end result is a hidden gem of a tactics game that is just as addicting as any other. The story is rather barebones and forgettable, but there are plenty of Pokémon to find, each matched with a partner warlord, and recruited after defeating them. It isn’t going to rival the likes of Three Houses, but Conquest certainly deserves more attention than it got. Pokémon Conquest Trailer

Detective Pikachu Returns Play Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Adventure Developer Creatures Inc. Publisher The Pokémon Company, Nintendo Release October 06, 2023 Pokémon are supposed to be our partners, but no game makes that bond feel as real as Detective Pikachu Returns. Set in Rhyme City, Tim Goodman and Pikachu are two ace detectives investigating all kinds of mysteries and crimes across the city. It plays like most other adventure games where you explore a scene, collect clues, and interview witnesses to uncover the truth, but with the twist that Pokémon are involved. It is another game that shows a different side to how a world with Pokémon would operate and a much deeper story than most other games. The game is on the easy side as well so it is perfect for younger players who want to spend time with a charming Pikachu detective. Detective Pikachu Returns - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023