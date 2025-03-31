The best Shining Revelry cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Shiny cards are finally here in Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Shining Revelry pack. Released on March 27, Shining Revelry focuses on Shinies, adding 111 new cards to the roster that you can collect or craft. And with that many new cards, you can imagine how many new powerful cards have arrived on the battle scene.

If you’re already tired of collecting cards from Triumphant Light or Space-Time Smackdown, Shining Revelry not only has collectable Shiny Pokémon to collect but also some game-changing cards that are shifting the old meta. Here is a list of the best Shining Revelry cards you can collect in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Recommended Videos

Best cards from Shining Revelry in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Tinkaton ex

This stage 2 evolution from Tinkatuff and Tinkatink is a heavy-hitter with her giant, swinging hammer. Tinkaton may be a small Pokémon, but her ex-card has 170 HP to make her a beefy Steel-type card.

Her one move is Terrific Thumping and it requires three Steel energy, which is easy to get once you’ve evolved into Tinkaton. It deals 80 damage on its own, but you flip a coin, and if it’s heads, she doubles her attack to possibly deal 160 damage in one turn. Tinkaton ex is a must-have now for Steel decks.

Charizard ex

The Charizard ex from the Genetic Apex packs finally has some competition with Shining Revelry’s version of the same Pokémon. While this Charizard ex has the same amount of health, it only has one damaging attack, trading its first ability with Stoke. Stoke is incredibly powerful since it will steal three Fire Energy from the Energy Zone and attach it to the card.

Its best move, Steam Artillery, requires a whopping five Fire Energy, but that’s no problem when you can use the Stoke move. While it only deals 150 damage compared to the older Charizard ex’s 200 damage, it doesn’t have to get rid of any Fire Energy upon using it, so you can continue dealing 150 damage each turn thereafter.

Pokémon Center Lady

Whenever we get new healing cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket, it’s a day to celebrate. Pokémon Center Lady is a great new Trainer card that will allow you to heal one of your Pokémon for 30 damage.

Not only that, but it will recover from any Special Conditions. So if your Pokémon is stuck in the Sleep or Poisoned condition, this will clear that up and get them back to health. This is a versatile card that you can use practically in any deck, making it a welcome sight in the game.

Beedrill ex

Another great ex card in Shining Revelry is Beedrill ex, a stage 2 Pokémon from Kakuna and Weedle. With a decent 170 HP, Beedrill ex’s only move needs just two Grass Energy to work. It’s called Crushing Spear, and normally, it’ll dish out 80 damage.

There’s more to it than that. Upon impact, it discards one random Energy from the opponent’s Active Pokémon. This can make it a lot harder for your opponent to add Energy to their Benched Pokémon since they’ll be too busy giving Energy to their Active Pokémon.

Team Rocket Grunt

If you want to make your opponent infuriated with you, make sure to play the Team Rocket Grunt card. Play this Trainer card, and you will flip coins until you get tails. For every heads, discard a random Energy from your opponent’s Active Pokémon.

Use this against someone with a Pokémon card containing a lot of Energy, and if luck is on your side, their Energy stock-pile will be wiped clean. Like the Pokémon Center Lady, this one is very versatile and can be put into practically any deck.

Clodsire ex

Clodsire ex is one of the more underrated ex cards of Shining Revelry, mainly due to how fast you can make it a powerhouse in battle. It’s a stage 1 evolution from Wooper, which shouldn’t take long to set up, and it has a nice 160 HP to keep it alive for a while.

Its Venoshock move works best when you use Wooper’s move first, which poisons the opponent. It normally deals 60 damage using two Dark Energy, but you can deal an extra 60 damage if the opponent’s card is Poisoned. Getting Clodsire ex right out the gate, dealing 120 damage, can be vital to gaining the advantage, so don’t underestimate this card.

Bibarel ex

If you want a super tanky Pokémon that can fit into any deck, pick Bibarel ex. It’s a stage 1 evolution from Bidoof that comes with 160 HP and is Normal type, so its Carefree Press move can use four of any Energy type.

Carefree Press will not only deal 100 damage, but it will simultaneously heal itself 30 damage. Although it takes some effort to gain the Energy for this move, your Bibarel ex can easily become unstoppable with this move.

Grafaiai

This Grafaiai card can do what practically no other Pokémon in TCG Pocket can do yet, which is poison the opponent without wasting a move. It’s a stage 1 evolution from Shroodle that only has 90 HP, and its bite move deals 40 damage, so what’s the big deal?

Grafaiai can play nicely with Clodsire ex as they’re both Dark type, and Grafaiai has the amazing passive Ability, Poison Coating. Once during your turn, you flip a coin. If it’s heads, the opponent’s Active Pokémon is now Poisoned. Although it’s a game of chance, you can use this Ability even if they’re Benched.

Gholdengo

This stage 1 evolution from Gimmighoul is one of the better non-ex cards from Shining Revelry that should be considered for any Steel deck. It has a decent 120 HP, and its Scintillating Surfing move requires three Energy to use.

You flip a coin for each Steel energy attached to the Pokémon. With each heads you get, you deal 50 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokémon. Just like how Celebi worked in Mythical Island, Gholdengo’s odds of dealing incredible damage increase with each Steel energy attached.

Red

Sometimes, you just need a little bit of extra damage to defeat the opponent’s Pokémon in one turn. This is where the new Red Trainer card comes in. When you use Red, any attacks dealt by Pokémon during your turn will deal an extra 20 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon ex.

While this is specific only for ex cards, more often than not, your opponent will bring out an ex card, which makes this handy. Also, it applies not only to attacks dealt by your Active Pokémon, but attacks from your Benched Pokémon as well. Just make sure your Benched Pokémon aim for the Active Pokémon ex and not someone on your opponent’s bench.