The best Zelda dungeons, ranked

By
Zelda with the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo

There are a lot of metrics I could use to rank the best Zelda games. I could talk about the best Zelda bosses, the worlds, items, and more, but I believe the dungeons are the biggest individual factor in deciding how each game stacks up to the others. These are the meat of every Zelda game. All the combat and puzzle solving happens here, and the excitement of exploring each one is what pushes us to want to explore these worlds. The boss is the icing on the cake, but a good dungeon can be the highlight of the entire game. Looking back at all Zelda games, I have made some tough calls to bring you a list of the best Zelda dungeons, ranked.

#10 Eagle’s Tower – Link’s Awakening

Link in Eagle's Tower.
Nintendo

2D Zelda games have a tough time competing with their 3D siblings in terms of dungeons. That extra dimension simply allows for far more creative spaces and layouts, but Eagle’s Tower manages to feel like a true dungeon rather than just a bunch of rooms. The gimmick of carrying a ball to break down the pillars is easy to grasp but also tricky since you have to be careful not to drop it down a pit.

#9 Snowpeak Ruins – Twilight Princess

Link approaching a mansion.
Nintendo

I love it when a dungeon is in an unexpected place. Instead of the usual cave or castle, Snowpeak Ruins takes place in a mansion. Navigating this space is already different from the norm, but made even trickier thanks to the ice. Exploring the old house, using the cannons, and eventually getting the awesome feeling Ball and Chain weapon have frozen this temple into my mind. It is also very refreshing to be given new tasks instead of finding keys to fight the boss over and over.

#8 Earth Temple – Wind Waker

Link opening the earth temple.
Nintendo

I don’t think it is terribly controversial to say that Wind Waker doesn’t have that great of dungeons as a whole. The one standout, however, is the Earth Temple. This comes later in the game and sees Link and Medii navigate it together. By using both characters together — which is a risky mechanic to attempt — the puzzles in this temple can be especially satisfying to complete. I’m also a sucker for light puzzles and undead enemies, so there’s that, too.

#7 Deepwood Shrine – Minish Cap

The entrance to the deepwood shrine.
Nintendo

The only other 2D dungeon that stood out was Deepwood Shrine. This is the first dungeon in Minish Cap and does an excellent job at showing off how cool this game’s main mechanic will be. It turns normally inconsequential challenges into tests of skill and logic once you’re shrunk down and viewing the world from that smaller perspective. It even makes one of the most tame enemies a proper and terrifying boss.

#6 Hyrule Castle – Breath of the Wild

Link looks at Hyrule Castle in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Nintendo

After hundreds of hours of exploring, finally reaching Hyrule Castle in Breath of the Wild has a lot of expectations to live up to. While it mostly does meet them, I do think it can’t rank much higher than this based on the nature of the game itself. It is fantastic to have a final dungeon that is just a sprawling castle to engage however the player wants, but it also means there isn’t the same quality of design in puzzles or encounters if people can miss or avoid the entire thing. I enjoyed it once, but don’t think I want to see this style of dungeon again.

#5 Shadow Temple – Ocarina of Time

Link entering the shadow temple.
Nintendo

Remember that time Ocarina of Time turned into a full-on horror game? If you were a kid playing it like I was, it was burned into your brain. The Shadow Temple is great not just for its vibes, but also for the way the mechanics amplify that feeling of dread. Needing to use the Lens of Truth to see the path at the cost of magic and using Hover Boots to cross gaps while sliding around makes even the mechanics of the dungeon stressful. And what else needs to be said about the boss? This is a dungeon you will love just as much as you fear.

#4 Sandship – Skyward Sword

The sandship in Zelda.
Nintendo

The one standout dungeon from Skyward Sword, which is kind of middling overall, is the Sandship. Like any great dungeon, it melds a new mechanic to puzzle-solving. In this case, that’s time travel — sort of. You will explore an old pirate ship while shifting time in specific spots to solve some very devious puzzles. I’m a sucker for time-based puzzles, and the way the Sandship uses it is unique and a complete blast to experience for the first time.

#3 Arbiter’s Grounds – Twilight Princess

The sandy arbiter's grounds in Zelda.
Nintendo

Who doesn’t love the Spinner from Twilight Princess? The worst part about it is that it has almost no use outside of this dungeon, but boy, does it get its time to shine here. This giant colosseum was previously a jail and is filled with the ghosts and undead corpses of past prisoners. The aesthetic is cool, but grinding on this spinning top around the edges, leaping across rails, and spinning circles around the boss is a bigger spectacle than the final boss.

#2 Snowhead Temple – Majora’s Mask

A goron outside a temple door.
Nintendo

There are only four main temples in Majora’s Mask, but it makes every single one of them count. For my money, Snowhead is the best. I think the Goron transformation is the best of the bunch, so it has an advantage there, being focused on that mask, but the spiral design of the entire thing always ensures the player knows where they’re going. The boss is also my favorite of the game and is the perfect punctuation mark on this dungeon.

#1 Forest Temple – Ocarina of Time

Two wolves outside the forest temple.
Nintendo

You might be wondering why the boring old Forest Temple made it to the number 1 slot. No, it isn’t nostalgia talking, but the fact that this seemingly simple temple encompasses all the things you want from a Zelda dungeon. It has a creepy, isolated vibe, fun puzzles that aren’t too tough, four distinct challenges with each of the Poes, and a fantastic boss to cap it all off with. No notes.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
