Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games confirmed that The Casting of Frank Stone, their narrative adventure game set within the universe of Dead by Daylight, is less than a month and a half away as it’s launching on September 3.

The Casting of Frank Stone‘s September 3 release date puts its launch well ahead of the Halloween holiday, so you can start 2024’s spooky season a bit earlier than usual with this game. The release date was revealed in a new trailer that also serves as a teaser for a movie called Murder Mill that’s at the center of The Casting of Frank Stone’s narrative. Essentially, players make choices for a group of friends who are filming that horror movie at an abandoned steel mill and encounter actual supernatural phenomena that shapes the course of the film’s narrative. It’s an interesting premise, so hopefully, The Casting of Frank Stone lives up to the pedigree of Supermassive’s Until Dawn and The Quarry.

The Casting of Frank Stone | Murder Mill Trailer

There’s also a lot coming for Dead by Daylight fans who just plan on sticking with the multiplayer game for now. First off, Lara Croft is now available in Dead by Daylight as a survivor, so you can face off against supernatural killers with Crystal Dynamics’ iconic video game heroine now. Additionally, the long-awaited 2v8 mode will come to Dead by Daylight as a limited-time mode between July 25 and August 8.

Recommended Videos

The Casting of Frank Stone launches for PC, PlayuStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 3. Dead by Daylight is available on those platforms, as well as PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.