Digital Trends
Gaming

This is the coolest gaming tech at CES 2019, from laptops to the Teslasuit

Steven Petite
By
the coolest gaming tech ces 2019 atari arcade 2
Atari Pong Arcade Table

While CES isn’t actually a gaming convention, the latest tech innovations often interact with video games in some ways. At CES 2019, we’ve had the chance to check out a bevy of cool products connected to the gaming world. As hard as it is to pick our favorite gaming tech on display, that’s exactly what we’ve done here. From awesome gaming laptops to the Teslasuit, here are the coolest pieces of gaming tech we saw at CES 2019.

DOF Robotics Hurricane 360

DOF Robotics makes a variety of simulation rides that utilize a bunch of different technologies, including 4D displays, virtual reality, and augmented reality. At CES 2019, the innovative company showed off the Hurricane 360, a three-seat ride with VR functionality. As you can see in the video above, each rider wears a VR headset to take them off into a different world. If you’re prone to motion sickness, the upside down flips and abrupt movements coupled with the immersion of VR may not be for you. But it sure does look fun, right?

What’s particularly interesting about the Hurricane 360 is that the ride experience changes based on the application, creating a dynamic experience rather than the same old thing you get with traditional roller coasters.

Disney Technologia School of Magic

Created by Life is Tech and produced by former Square Enix Chief Technical Officer Yoshihisa Hashimoto, Disney Technologia School of Magic is the latest interactive experienced designed to get youngsters into programming. And we have to say, this is one of the coolest “learn to code” applications we’ve seen thus far. Set up as both a game and a teaching tool, the School of Magic somewhat resembles Kingdom Hearts. As a new student at a magical school, you go through a variety of Disney worlds to help out iconic characters such as Rapunzel, Goofy, Snow White, and Winnie the Pooh.

Throughout the 14 quests (100 hours of course content), you need to assist the Disney characters with their problems by coding. The full coursework covers web design, multimedia art, and game design. Kids will learn the basics of JavaScript and HTML/CSS. It combines Disney magic and learning. What more could you ask for?

Atari Pong Tables

1 of 6
the coolest gaming tech ces 2019 atari pong
Atari Pong Arcade Table
the coolest gaming tech ces 2019 atari arcade
Atari Pong Arcade Table
the coolest gaming tech ces 2019 atari arcade 3
Atari Pong Arcade Table
the coolest gaming tech ces 2019 atari cocktail 3
Atari Pong Cocktail Table
the coolest gaming tech ces 2019 atari cocktail 2
Atari Pong Cocktail Table
the coolest gaming tech ces 2019 atari cocktail
Atari Pong Cocktail Table

The Atari Pong Coffee Table was one of the coolest things we saw at CES 2018. The gorgeously designed table made the classic game cool again. This year, Calinfer and Unis Technology have unveiled two new additions to the Pong table family.

The Atari Pong Arcade Table is designed for arcades and entertainment rooms. While the Coffee Table version was a sit and play experience, the Arcade Table is meant for standing like you would in an arcade. It’s coin-operated and can even dispense tickets.

The Atari Pong Cocktail Table has a square design perfect for bars and entertainment rooms. The stand’s height can be adjusted as you please for both sitting and standing play. The game itself has three difficulty levels and a water-resistant seal on the display, because drinking while playing a heated game of Pong can lead to some spillage. It does have drink holders, so you can be a little responsible.

Teslasuit

teslasuit full body haptic feedback ces 2018 10

Last year at CES, we spoke to Teslasuit CEO Dimitri Mikhalchuk about the VR bodysuit. This year, Digital Trends gaming editor Felicia Miranda had the opportunity to try it out.

The Teslasuit is the stuff of science fiction, but it’s real. The Teslasuit has an advanced haptic feedback system. When gaming in VR while wearing the sleek suit, you can feel when you touch things in a game and it’s realistic in terms of force (not to the point of hurting you, though). The haptic system can even be re-programmed to add your own effects. In addition to the haptic feedback system, the suit has climate control and biometric features as well as a full-motion capture suite. When the suit launches, it figures to be quite pricey and have appeal with both developers and consumers.

Gaming laptops

Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you’re in the market for a new gaming computer, CES 2019 was home to a number of impressive gaming laptop reveals.

The Alienware Area-51m particularly caught our attention due to one killer feature. You can swap out the GPU and CPU anytime you want. It also boasts a desktop-quality processor from the jump. It’s much sleeker than the traditional gaming laptop as well.

Razer unveiled its follow-up to the great Razer Blade 15. Dubbed the Razer Blade Advanced it has more powerful options under the hood while maintaining its gorgeous look. We also liked the MSI GS75 Stealth, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

One of the more intriguing gaming laptops we saw, the Acer Predator Triton 900, was a 2-in-1 featuring four distinct modes (laptop, easel, display, and reversed). It boasts similar specs as the MSI GS75 Stealth. Lastly, the Asus ROG G703 stood out for its approach for storage, which sees three SSDs come together to create one of the fastest gaming laptops money can buy.

Full rundowns of these laptops are available in our best gaming laptops of CES 2019 roundup.

Alienware 55 gaming monitor

Alienware 55 review
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Alienware’s 55-inch OLED gaming monitor made our mouths water. In fact, we called it “the most beautiful gaming monitor we’ve ever seen.” Yes, it’s that impressive. While you can buy a TV with an OLED screen already, the Alienware 55 is the first gaming monitor to boast a gorgeous OLED display. Along with the HDR-enabled OLED display, the Alienware 55 has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is important when running games at super high framerates. A release date or price hasn’t been announced, but we’re thoroughly excited for its arrival.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
Up Next

Slip on Soma’s smart bra and you may discover you’ve been wearing the wrong size
Alienware 55 review
Product Review

Alienware brought a 55-inch OLED monitor to CES. We want it. You will too.

OLED has long alluded gaming monitors. But no longer. The Alienware 55 OLED Monitor matches the incredible visuals of OLED with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. It’s pure gaming bliss.
Posted By Luke Larsen
lapscreen usb c monitor thin as paper ces 2019 fl 709852
Computing

This USB C monitor is as thin as paper and can go almost anywhere

CES 2019 showcased plenty of big and high-resolution monitors, but for consumers who are looking for a smaller solution, there is the Lapscreen, a portable USB-C monitor that is as thin as paper and can go almost anywhere.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell announces 55 inch 4k oled monitor ces 2019 dwawpzcv4aa8lj3
Computing

Alienware’s amazing 55-inch monitor has OLED screen, 4K resolution

At its CES 2019 event, Dell dropped a surprise to consumers, announcing a new 55-inch, 120Hz, 4K OLED display. Also announced were plans to expand OLED to its 15-inch gaming notebooks.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Samsung Space Monitor
Computing

Aluminum, ultrawide, and sleek. These are the best monitors of CES 2019

CES 2019 delivered a great selection of new monitors for those who demand ultrawides for productivity, high response times for gaming, or simply massive displays. Check out our selection of the top five monitors from CES.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

Alienware and MSI lead the best gaming laptops of CES 2019

If you're looking for a new gaming laptop in 2019 there are plenty. We've sorted through the long list of new gaming laptops and have picked out the best from the rest. Here are our picks for the best gaming laptops of CES 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate
Gaming

Rumor may have revealed remaining ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC fighters

An unconfirmed rumor has allegedly revealed all the remaining DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The next addition to the roster, after Joker from Persona 5, is believed to be Erdrick from the Dragon Quest series.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
powercast nintendo switch wireless joy con charging grips ces 2019 2
Gaming

These wireless charging grips will keep your Joy-Con from running out of juice

At CES 2019, Powercast showed off wireless charging grips for the Switch Joy-Con that utilize over-the-air technology. Both the single and dual grips double the Joy-Con's battery life on a single charge.
Posted By Steven Petite
Oculus Go
Gaming

Dive headfirst into the best experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist to it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Still have holiday cash to blow? Grab one of these awesome Xbox One games

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to set up the nintendo switch feature
Gaming

Here's what you need to know to play Nintendo Switch online

If you want to play online multiplayer on Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Here's what you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online, from price to features to the awesome library of NES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
far cry new dawn review 6
Gaming

Here’s everything we know about ‘Far Cry New Dawn’ so far

Far Cry New Dawn is the first official sequel in franchise history, taking place 17 years after Far Cry 5 in a post-apocalyptic Hope County. Here's everything we know about Far Cry New Dawn.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Epic Games store to sell Ubisoft games, starting with ‘The Division 2’

The Epic Games store has made its first major splash by partnering with Ubisoft to sell The Division 2 on PC. Epic will carry multiple editions of the game, with all pre-orders granting access to the upcoming private beta.
Posted By Steven Petite
resident evil 2 remake roundup re2remake1
Gaming

Everything we know about the ‘Resident Evil 2’ remake, from gameplay to story

The Resident Evil 2 remake is not a remastered version of the original game, but a fully new title using the source material as inspiration. Here is everything we know about the Resident Evil 2 remake.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
3drudder psvr controller impressions ces 2019 girl playing feat
Gaming

3drudder’s PSVR controller is virtual freedom in your seat using your feet

3drudder’s foot powered controller brings a new way to move in virtual reality for PSVR. While some might argue that the seated experience breaks immersion, it’s a new option to the platform unlike anything available yet.
Posted By Felicia Miranda