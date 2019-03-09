Digital Trends
Gaming

The Division 2 will take up lots of hard disk space, especially on PlayStation 4

Aaron Mamiit
By

Players who have preordered or are planning to purchase Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 may need to clear up their hard drives before the game arrives on March 15, especially for those on the PlayStation 4.

An Ubisoft Support post revealed that The Division 2 will come with a day-one patch named the Title Update 1 patch, which includes several bug fixes and improvements for the main game.

For Xbox One and PC players, after installing the game, the Title Update 1 prompt will appear and initiate the download. Ubisoft said that purchasing a physical or digital copy makes no difference, as the final initial install size will be between 48 GB and 52 GB.

PlayStation 4 players, meanwhile, are told to expect a final initial install size of between 88 GB and 92 GB, whether a physical or digital copy of the game was purchased.

The install size for the Xbox and PC is big, but not unheard of for a game like The Division 2. However, nearly double the size for the PlayStation 4 is absurd. The massive space requirement is due to the way that the console downloads and installs the packets, according to PlayStation Lifestyle, but that explanation does not make freeing up the necessary space easier.

Ubisoft added that there will also be a Title Update 1.5, which fixes the missing or cutting out audio that some players experienced during the open beta of The Division 2. The download will be about 2 GB, much smaller than Title Update 1 but still big enough to warrant preparation from players who have maxed out their hard drives.

Players who have the private beta or open beta builds of the game installed are also advised to delete them, as they will still need to perform the full download.

In The Division 2, players move from the New York City setting of The Division to an an apocalyptic Washington D.C., with the game set seven months after the first installment. The threat of the weaponized flu epidemic that decimated NYC is gone, but it has caused Washington D.C. to devolve into chaos.

Ubisoft will release three pieces of major story DLC for free, as well as additional content, throughout 2019. Operation Dark Hours, the first eight-player raid for The Division 2, is expected to roll out shortly after the game’s launch.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PS4 games you can get right now
nintendo labo vr kit switch announced
Gaming

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit brings cardboard-assisted VR games to Switch

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit lets you build six different Toy-Cons that can be used in virtual reality games on Switch. The VR Kit launches on April 12 and can be bought as an $80 bundle or separately via a starter pack and two expansions.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite week 2 challenges fortnite furthest point north south east west
Gaming

Grab a compass and our guide to visit the furthest points on the map in Fortnite

The Fortnite season 8, week 2 challenges have arrived and one requires you to visit four locations on the Battle Royale map. Here's our guide on where you can find the furthest north, south, east, and west points.
Posted By Cody Perez
sega genesis games available on amazon fire tv classics
Gaming

Feeling nostalgic? Here are the 25 best Sega Genesis games

Although the company has since fallen into obscurity, Sega was an indisputable titan throughout the '90s. That said, here are 25 best Sega Genesis games that helped define its fabled decade.
Posted By Brandon Widder
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Gaming

If we get a Nintendo 64 Classic, it needs to have these games

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
devil may cry 5 is fantastic but dmc more relevant dmcdefense1
Gaming

Devil May Cry is Fantastic, but I still want a DmC: Devil May Cry sequel

Capcom's Devil May Cry 5 is one of the best games of 2019 and a welcome return for the series, but its success should not discount just how wonderful Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil May Cry really was.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mario kart tour free to start
Gaming

Save tons of coins on must-have Nintendo Switch games for MAR10 Day

Nintendo is offering big savings on the Nintendo Switch and its Mario-themed games at several different retailers. The savings are to celebrate March 10, otherwise known as MAR10 Day.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

These are the classic NES games that helped redefine gaming

The NES left an indelible mark on pop culture and revolutionized the gaming industry. Check out our picks for the best NES games, whether you prefer an immersive RPG, side-scrolling brawler, or something else entirely.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
hob now arrives xbox one microsoft review macro logo 2 1500x1000
Gaming

Want to share your Xbox One games with a friend? Here's how to do it

Sharing games on modern consoles is possible, but it takes a few steps. Here's how to start sharing games on your Xbox One console, so friends and family can easily access your library.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
games like pokemon red and blue main
Gaming

From the very best to the worst, here are all the Pokémon games ranked

With Pokémon Sword and Shield en route to Nintendo Switch later this year, we decided to rank the first seven generations of Pokémon games from best to worst. Which generation made us want to catch 'em all the most?
Posted By Steven Petite
best xbox one headsets turtle beach stealth 700
Gaming

Immerse yourself in action with the best Xbox One headsets

Gaming with a headset on Xbox One can really up your experience, and sometimes even help you play better. Check out our picks for the best Xbox One headsets, whether you're looking for virtual surround sound or budget pricing.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends dataminers discover files for flamethrower, remote turret, NPCs

Apex Legends dataminers have discovered files for two new weapons, namely the flamethrower and remote turret. A significant number of files related to NPCs have also been uncovered.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit