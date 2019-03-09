Share

Players who have preordered or are planning to purchase Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 may need to clear up their hard drives before the game arrives on March 15, especially for those on the PlayStation 4.

An Ubisoft Support post revealed that The Division 2 will come with a day-one patch named the Title Update 1 patch, which includes several bug fixes and improvements for the main game.

For Xbox One and PC players, after installing the game, the Title Update 1 prompt will appear and initiate the download. Ubisoft said that purchasing a physical or digital copy makes no difference, as the final initial install size will be between 48 GB and 52 GB.

PlayStation 4 players, meanwhile, are told to expect a final initial install size of between 88 GB and 92 GB, whether a physical or digital copy of the game was purchased.

The install size for the Xbox and PC is big, but not unheard of for a game like The Division 2. However, nearly double the size for the PlayStation 4 is absurd. The massive space requirement is due to the way that the console downloads and installs the packets, according to PlayStation Lifestyle, but that explanation does not make freeing up the necessary space easier.

Ubisoft added that there will also be a Title Update 1.5, which fixes the missing or cutting out audio that some players experienced during the open beta of The Division 2. The download will be about 2 GB, much smaller than Title Update 1 but still big enough to warrant preparation from players who have maxed out their hard drives.

Players who have the private beta or open beta builds of the game installed are also advised to delete them, as they will still need to perform the full download.

In The Division 2, players move from the New York City setting of The Division to an an apocalyptic Washington D.C., with the game set seven months after the first installment. The threat of the weaponized flu epidemic that decimated NYC is gone, but it has caused Washington D.C. to devolve into chaos.

Ubisoft will release three pieces of major story DLC for free, as well as additional content, throughout 2019. Operation Dark Hours, the first eight-player raid for The Division 2, is expected to roll out shortly after the game’s launch.