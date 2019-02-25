Digital Trends
Gaming

You can try out The Division 2’s open beta on March 1, now with more content

Gabe Gurwin
By

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is scheduled to launch in mid-March, but you can try the game out beforehand by taking part in the open beta. Unlike the closed beta test from earlier in February, the open beta doesn’t require a pre-order, and it even includes more content to play.

The Division 2 open beta kicks off on March 1, and will run through March 4. It features much of the same content as the closed beta for those who already tried it, including five side missions, the eastern part of the game world, player-versus-player content, and an endgame mission. It also includes three main missions, instead of the two featured in the closed beta, so it’s worthwhile for you to double-dip and try out the new content.

The beta starts you off at the very beginning of the game, meaning you’ll have to start unlocking abilities, find new areas, and level up your character from square one. The open world is filled with collectibles as well as baddies terrorizing the citizens of Washington, D.C., and you’re tasked with keeping the peace while ensuring that the nation’s capital doesn’t completely fall.

More emphasis is being put on endgame content in The Division 2 than in the original game, with Ubisoft hoping to avoid the dry periods in between major content releases. The game will feature eight-player cooperative raid events, and there will also be several Dark Zones for those interested in competitive play. As in the first game, you can become “Rogue” by attacking other players, which makes you a target but also gives you access to exclusive shops.

The basic gameplay loop of The Division 2 will still feel familiar for returning players. As you defeat enemies and complete missions, you’ll unlock new gear and weapons that give your agent better statistics. Leveling up will also give you access to tokens to spend on perks and passive upgrades, further enhancing your abilities.

The Division 2 will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 15. If you pre-order the game, you’ll get access to a “Capitol Defender Pack” that includes the “Lullaby” SPAS-12 shotgun and Hazmat 2.0 suit.

Don't Miss

Twitter reacts to Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime retiring, Doug Bowser taking over
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

How you can give your PS4 a fresh start with a factory reset

Learn the many ways you can factory reset your PS4. From reverting your settings to factory to doing a full wipe and reinstalling the latest PlayStation firmware, we cover it all here, step by step.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
pokemon go trading guide featured
Gaming

Here's everything you need to know to trade with friends in Pokémon Go

After literally years of waiting, Pokémon Go finally gives trainers the option to trade Pokémon with others. It's not easy, though, and the cost is quite high if you try trading with strangers.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
battle for azeroth everything you need to know dsg8ujxq9xaa1522934529298
Gaming

Here's what you need to know about World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is the latest expansion for the now 14-year-old MMORPG. It goes back to the roots of the Alliance vs. Horde conflict. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Having issues with your PS4? Check out our solutions to its most common problems

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Thankfully, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fortnite dance club fortnite racetrack fortnite overtime challenges
Gaming

Loot and shoot some chests and ammo with our Fortnite Overtime Challenges guide

The Fortnite overtime challenges are back with more challenges for you to take on. This week, you need to find some chests and ammo boxes in the Fortnite dance club and Fortnite racetrack. Here are their locations and how to do this…
Posted By Cody Perez
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
shanghai dragons finally win overwatch league match
Gaming

Shanghai Dragons break 42-match losing streak in Overwatch League

The Shanghai Dragons finally won in the Overwatch League, in their 43rd try. The team went winless at 0-40 in the league's inaugural season, but returned in season two with a revamped roster led by Gamsu.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft reportedly planning to unveil next-gen Xbox consoles at E3 2019

Microsoft is reportedly planning to unveil the next-generation Xbox consoles, codenamed Anaconda and Lockhart, at E3 2019. Halo Infinite, which was revealed at E3 2018, will be a launch title for the new consoles.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Google’s Project Yeti hardware may be revealed at Game Developers Conference

Google will reportedly unveil its gaming hardware for Project Yeti at the Game Developers Conference in March. The console will be powered by the game streaming technology featured in the recently concluded Project Stream beta test.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc e3 2018
Gaming

What’s ahead for Anthem? BioWare rolls out 90-day road map

BioWare rolled out the 90-day roadmap for Anthem, covering the first Act named Echoes of Reality. The studio promises new Freeplay events, Legendary missions, and something called the Cataclysm.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nintendo reggie fils aime to be replaced by doug bowser of america s
Gaming

Twitter reacts to Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime retiring, Doug Bowser taking over

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime revealed that he will retire in April, and he will be replaced by Doug Bowser. Twitter sent messages of gratitude to Fils-Aime, while celebrating the irony of Bowser taking over Nintendo.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fallout countdown spotted amazon placeholder bethesda game
Gaming

Fallout countdown video spotted in Amazon placeholder for Bethesda game

Amazon placeholders for a Bethesda game were spotted, and they included a countdown video in the style of Fallout. A new Fallout game may be in the works, but with Fallout 76 just released last year, remasters may be more likely.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite save the world driftboards disabled due to glitches
Gaming

Fortnite Save the World players suffer from deadly Driftboard glitches

Epic Games recently added Driftboards to Fortnite as a mobility option. Players in the Save the World mode have suffered from various glitches with the Driftboards though, sometimes being launched across the map while riding them.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit