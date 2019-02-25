Share

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is scheduled to launch in mid-March, but you can try the game out beforehand by taking part in the open beta. Unlike the closed beta test from earlier in February, the open beta doesn’t require a pre-order, and it even includes more content to play.

The Division 2 open beta kicks off on March 1, and will run through March 4. It features much of the same content as the closed beta for those who already tried it, including five side missions, the eastern part of the game world, player-versus-player content, and an endgame mission. It also includes three main missions, instead of the two featured in the closed beta, so it’s worthwhile for you to double-dip and try out the new content.

The beta starts you off at the very beginning of the game, meaning you’ll have to start unlocking abilities, find new areas, and level up your character from square one. The open world is filled with collectibles as well as baddies terrorizing the citizens of Washington, D.C., and you’re tasked with keeping the peace while ensuring that the nation’s capital doesn’t completely fall.

More emphasis is being put on endgame content in The Division 2 than in the original game, with Ubisoft hoping to avoid the dry periods in between major content releases. The game will feature eight-player cooperative raid events, and there will also be several Dark Zones for those interested in competitive play. As in the first game, you can become “Rogue” by attacking other players, which makes you a target but also gives you access to exclusive shops.

The basic gameplay loop of The Division 2 will still feel familiar for returning players. As you defeat enemies and complete missions, you’ll unlock new gear and weapons that give your agent better statistics. Leveling up will also give you access to tokens to spend on perks and passive upgrades, further enhancing your abilities.

The Division 2 will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 15. If you pre-order the game, you’ll get access to a “Capitol Defender Pack” that includes the “Lullaby” SPAS-12 shotgun and Hazmat 2.0 suit.