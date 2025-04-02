The Duskbloods is a new Switch 2 exclusive game by From Software

From Software has announced The Duskbloods, a new game from Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer From Software. It’s set to arrive in 2026 and it’s exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.

The reveal trailer doesn’t provide too many details about what kind of gameplay we’ll see, but it looks similar to games that From Software has done in the past. The medieval setting and dark atmosphere is reminiscent of Elden Ring. However, it’s got some slight differences. There seems to be more gothic and steampunk inspirations as what looks to be the main protagonist can be seen biting into someone’s neck, and there’s a walking robot casually strolling about.

It’s currently unclear if The Duskbloods will be an open-world game like Elden Ring or something else entirely, like a streamlined narrative game. But given From Software’s previous games, the lore and backstory will most likely be incredibly cryptic.

More information will be revealed on April 4, where director Hidetaka Miyazaki will post a Creator’s Voice article about the game.