Share

Bethesda will release a cookbook based on the food of The Elder Scrolls series in March, which will bring the food of Skyrim, Morrowind, and the rest of the continent of Tamriel to kitchens in the real world.

The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook is written by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, who also authored cookbooks based on the Warcraft and Game of Thrones franchises. The new cookbook, spotted by fans over the holiday weekend, is now available for pre-order.

The cookbook will feature a hard cover and measure 8 inches by 10 inches. Its 192 pages will include over 60 recipes, including the previewed Saltrice Porridge that uses white rice, water, milk, honey, salt, vanilla extract, and various toppings as its ingredients.

According to the cookbook’s description, other recipes that will be found within include Apple Cabbage Stew, Sunlight Souffle, and Sweetrolls. There will also be dishes from the Nords of Skyrim, the Bosmer of Valenwood, and the Khajiit of Elsweyr.

Fans will be able to pre-order The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook for $35 on the official Bethesda online store. However, the cookbook is being offered for only $16.39 on Amazon, for a 53-percent discount, with the same expected shipping date of March 26.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim director Todd Howard told Geoff Keighley at Gamelab in Barcelona, Spain last July that Bethesda will keep releasing the game to more platforms because players keep on buying it, even though it was originally released way back in 2011. The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook might not be on the same ground as Skyrim for the Nintendo Switch, but it shows that the franchise still maintains its popularity over the years, as the cookbook is now among the best sellers of Books at Amazon’s Games & Strategy Guides section.

While whipping up Tamriel’s dishes once The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook is released, fans of the series will already be looking forward to The Elder Scrolls VI, which Bethesda confirmed at its E3 2018 press conference. The location of The Elder Scrolls VI was the first thing that the studio decided when planning the game, but Howard did not provide any further information. Unfortunately, it may take years before Bethesda reveals where the franchise will go next.