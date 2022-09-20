Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The FBI is investigating a hacker allegedly behind the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

As reported by Eurogamer, the hacker may have had a role in more than just the Rockstar Games security breach, which resulted in 90 video clips of GTA 6 in its early build being leaked onto GTAForums on Saturday night, along with the source codes for GTA 5 and GTA 6. The individual may have been behind a recent attack on Uber as well. The ride-share company shared a blog post confirming the dual cyberattacks, saying it is working with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice on the matter — at least on its end.

“There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games,” Uber said. “We are in close coordination with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts.”

Uber said it believes that the hacker is part of LAPSUS$, a global hacking group that has targeted other major tech companies since December 2021, including Microsoft and Nvidia. Earlier this spring, a 16-year-old from Oxford was accused of being one of the group’s leaders, according to the BBC.

Rockstar tweeted a statement Monday morning confirming it was breached over the weekend and that the 90 development videos that were leaked are legitimate, saying that it was “disappointed” that details about GTA 6 were shared in an unauthorized manner. The company added that the breach won’t have any long-term effects on the game’s development and that it looks forward to properly, officially introducing the game when it’s ready for release.

