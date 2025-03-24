 Skip to main content
Where to find Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition gear in The First Berserker: Khazan

By
The First Berserker: Khazan
Nexon

Whether you pre-ordered The First Berserker: Khazan or bought the Digital Deluxe Edition, doing so entitles you to a set of in-game gear. Those who pre-ordered can obtain the Fallen Star armor set, while Deluxe Edition purchasers can score the Hero's Weapon and Armor set. Those who both pre-ordered and purchased the Deluxe Edition can earn both of these sets. But if you've started up the game and want to know when you can actually claim these bonuses, we've got the answer for you.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

2 hours

What You Need

  • Access to The Crevice (main hub)

Where to claim your Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in The First Berserker: Khazan

Step 1: Before you can access your bonuses, you'll need to beat the first two main missions of The First Berserker: Khazan.

Step 2: After completing the game's second mission, you'll be in the main hub known as The Crevice.

Step 3: From the place you spawn head behind a large pillar in the center of the room to find a shiny barrel.

Step 4: Interact with the shiny barrel to claim any pre-order or Deluxe Edition bonuses you're entitled to.

