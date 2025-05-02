GTA 6 delay is good for the game, but that doesn’t mean I’m not disappointed

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rockstar can learn from previous games’ mistakes Grand Theft Auto 6 looks good. Really good

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been officially delayed until May 26, 2026, and while that’s a bummer for fans who hoped to play this year, it’s probably good news for the game itself.

In its explanation for the delay, Rockstar Games said, “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

It’s been more than a decade since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released, and people are still diving in and playing every single day. A game that can keep players engaged for that long doesn’t just happen by accident, so if a studio at the level of Rockstar Games says it needs more time, I’m inclined to trust them.

That said, Rockstar does have a history of delays; GTA 5’s PC version was pushed back three different times. Late last year, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said he would “be shocked” if Grand Theft Auto 6 actually launched in 2025. “Rockstar Games always slip,” he said. “Red Dead 2 would slip to spring 2018, and then fall 2018 and that was six years ago. Games are even more complicated, more moving pieces now.”

Much of Grand Theft Auto 5’s success lies in GTA Online, its persistent online multiplayer mode. Even after fans have conquered all the secrets of the single-player game, they can take to GTA Online for more missions, heists, and other activities, either teaming up with other players or pitting themselves against them. Rockstar has offered continued support for GTA Online since its launch. In total, GTA 5 and GTA Online have generated an estimated $9.5 billion since launch.

The sequel is undoubtedly designed with that same level of longevity in mind, and that means the studio will hold off on a launch until it’s certain the game will be a success. Obbe Vermeij, a former Rockstar developer, said on X that since “there is no competition to worry about,” Rockstar Games is “not going to release the game until they’re 100% happy with it.”

Rockstar can learn from previous games’ mistakes

Game development is a lot like making bread. You must have patience. If rushed and removed from the oven too soon, it might have a delicious-looking crust, but the inside will be unfinished and inedible. That’s happened far too many times in recent years, and the last thing Rockstar wants is a Cyberpunk 2077 situation. Sure, the game is great now, but how many updates and tweaks did CD Projekt Red have to release before it got to that point?

The same holds true for No Man’s Sky and Fallout 76. Both were games with extremely high expectations, and both fell far short of what fans wanted. It’s not a stretch to say that Grand Theft Auto 6 is even more anticipated than either of those, so the stakes for Rockstar are significantly higher.

Industry analyst Mat Piscatella said in a 2024 interview, “There’s probably never been a more important thing to ever release in the industry, so no pressure.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 looks good. Really good

While concrete details about the game are still few and far between, the developers have hinted that it will go beyond anything the franchise has attempted before in both terms of scope and in technical prowess. We know the game is set to feature ray-tracing and procedural generation, as well as a massive map. In fact, a post from Take-Two after the launch announcement described it as “the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

The game will see a return to Vice City, but that might only be part of the map, and some leaks have suggested more locations could be added post-launch. The trailer shows off a slew of different locations, from the neon-soaked streets of the city itself to bridges crossing huge waterways between different islands. Considering the first game set in Vice City dropped 20 years ago, it’s no surprise that it looks better than ever.

I have never been the biggest fan of the Grand Theft Auto series, but GTA 6 has me excited for the chance to dive into the world and explore the full scope of it. I expect it to be groundbreaking in more ways than one, and this delay has me rethinking my gaming schedule for the fall. That said, it does allow more time to play other games, so perhaps it’s not all bad.

What the delay means for the PC version of the game isn’t clear. Rockstar hasn’t made an official statement regarding a PC launch of the game, but it would be shocking (and a poor choice) for the company to ignore the PC audience. However, the company has always had an unpredictable schedule for PC ports. Many fans speculated Grand Theft Auto 6 would make its way to PC in early 2026, but with the console launch delayed until May, it’s possible the PC port could drop at the same time. Worst-case scenario, PC players might have to wait until later in 2026 to play.