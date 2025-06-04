The best reviewed game on every console

As gamers, we love to review and rank just about everything. We’ve ranked all the video game consoles, best controllers, and plenty more, but the most important thing is always the games. There’s plenty of subjectivity in reviews, unlike looking at a more objective metric like the best selling games on each console, but thanks to aggregates like Metacritic, we can get a fairly reliable way to see what games stood above all others on their respective platforms. Sticking to the mainline consoles, and going back through the console generations as far as Metacritic tracks, here are the best reviewed games you can play on every console, plus some runners-up.

Highest rated N64 game: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – 99

We all knew Ocarina of Time was going to take the N64’s top spot. This game is still one of the highest reviewed games of all time, after all. We’re still in awe of how Nintendo could take Mario and Zelda into 3D and make it look effortless. Speaking of Mario, he’s not even in the top three. Second place goes to Perfect Dark with a score of 97, GoldenEye 007 in third with 96, and Majora’s Mask next with 95.

Recommended Videos

Highest rated Dreamcast game: SoulCalibur – 98

Sega’s final system had a lot of problems, but one thing it did exceptionally well was emulate arcade games. This made it the best place to play fighting games, so it’s no surprise that the first SoulCalibur managed to take the top slot. Looking lower, we see Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 and NFL 2K1 tied with a 97, and the cult hit Jet Set Radio getting a well-earned 94.

Highest rated PS1 game: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 – 98

Speaking of Tony Hawk, Pro Skater 2 scored one point higher on the PS1, which was more than it needed to come out on top. Tekken 3 and Gran Turismo lag a little behind with 96s, but Final Fantasy 9, Chrono Cross, and Metal Gear Solid all share a 94.

Highest rated GameCube game: Metroid Prime – 97

The GameCube may not have sold all that well, but it had some massive hits. Metroid Prime is easily one of our favorites, and has one of the best remasters as well, so we’re pleased to see it take the crown. However, it was a close race because Resident Evil 4, Twilight Princess, and Windwaker all fell just one point behind with a 96. The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition was a surprise to see at a 95, considering it was slightly rare.

Highest rated Xbox game: Halo: Combat Evolved – 97

Just like we all knew, Orarina of Time would be the winner for the N64, there was no question Halo would be the best reviewed Xbox game. This title was the definition of a system seller and defined the Xbox brand for generations. Second place goes to the GTA Double Pack with a 96, and Halo 2 holds a 95.

Highest rated PS2 game: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3/Grand Theft Auto 3 – 97

Our first tie goes to two similar yet incredibly different PS2 games. THPS 3 and GTA 3 are both foundational games within their genres and, in many ways, encapsulate almost everything we love about the PS2. Sadly, there are no RPGs in the top billings, but you do have Resident Evil 4 and Metal Gear Solid 2 with 96s and San Andreas and Vice City tied with 95s.

Highest rated Wii game: Super Mario Galaxy/Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 97

We have to wait until the Wii generation to finally get a Mario game in the top spot, but we don’t just get one. Both the Galaxy games tie for the best reviewed game with 97s, though we personally think 2 should get the edge. Twilight Princess somehow scores lower on the Wii than GameCube with a 95, and our first indie game manages to show up with World of Goo earning a 94, beating out even Super Smash Bros. Brawl‘s 93.

Highest rated Xbox 360 game: Grand Theft Auto 4 – 98

Seeing GTA 4 as the best reviewed Xbox 360 game isn’t surprising until you remember that GTA 5 was also released on this generation. Granted, GTA 5 has a 97 so it wasn’t far behind. Also earning 97s are BioShock, The Orange Box, and Mass Effect 2. That’s a strong lineup if we’ve ever seen one.

Highest rated PS3 game: Grand Theft Auto 4 – 98

Besides the Sony exclusives, the best PS3 games and 360 games are almost identical; GTA 4 has a 98, and GTA 5 got a 97. Uncharted 2 and Batman: Arkham City, however, are great to see tied with 96s just below the RockStar games.

Highest rated Wii U game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 96

A lot of people probably forgot Breath of the Wild still came out on the Wii U, but those who played it there loved it almost as much as they did on the Switch. Super Mario 3D World feels a little low for second place with a 93, but it is nice to see Smash for Wii U and Rayman Legends get some love with 92s.

Highest rated PS4 game: Red Dead Redemption 2/Grand Theft Auto 5 – 97

Get ready for us to repeat ourselves here, but RockStar just can’t be stopped. GTA 5 managed to get a second 97 rating on PS4 alongside Red Dead Redemption 2. As many improvements as GTA got on newer hardware, we don’t think it holds a candle to Red Dead. Tied for second are Persona 5 Royal and The Last of Us Remastered with scores of 95. The God of War reboot nips at their heels with a 94.

Highest rated Xbox One game: Red Dead Redemption 2/Grand Theft Auto 5 – 97

There’s nothing new to say for the top spots. We all know RDR 2 and GTA 5, whether they’re on PS4 or Xbox One. Looking down the list, though, Metal Gear Solid 5 manages to take second place with a 95, and even cooler is Celeste and The Witcher 3 sharing 94s right below it.

Highest rated Switch game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild/Super Mario Odyssey – 97

It feels so appropriate for the best reviewed Switch game to be a tie between Zelda and Mario. Each one pushed their respective genres further than ever and helped revive a lagging Nintendo after the Wii U days. A welcome surprise in second place is the underappreciated The House In Fata Morgana, plus the great sequel Tears of the Kingdom with 96s.

Highest rated Xbox Series X/S game: Baldur’s Gate 3 – 99

This is the first 99 we’ve seen since the N64, but we can’t say we disagree. It is a little weird since Baldur’s Gate 3 took so long to come to Xbox, but maybe that anticipation only helped its score. Either way, it beats out the likes of Elden Ring with a 96 (and Shadow of the Erdree with a 95), and Persona 5 Royal‘s 94.

Highest rated PS5 game: Elden Ring/Baldur’s Gate 3 – 96

We’re a little puzzled why Baldur’s Gate 3 got three points lower on PS5 than Xbox Series, but we don’t mind it sharing the top spot with Elden Ring. These two RPGs, while very different, both push the boundaries of what RPGs are. We’re overjoyed to see Astro Bot share second place with the likes of The Witcher 3: Complete Edition, Metaphor: Refantazio, and God of War: Ragnarok.