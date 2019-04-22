Digital Trends
Gaming

Retailer may have leaked The Last of Us Part 2 release date

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
The Last of Us Part 2 release date leak retailer
Art by Firat Keles

Hot after getting an update on the game’s development, a retailer has leaked a potential release date and tossed some coal in the hype train. Slovakian retailer Pro Gaming Shop listed The Last of Us Part 2 with a September 27, 2019 release date along with some box art.

GamingBolt reported the find and the inclusion of box art may lead one to believe this is a plausible leak, but it looks like that retailer actually stole the placeholder image from an artist. The image, which has had a few elements added to it to make it look like the legitimate box art for The Last of Us Part 2, is actually a drawing attributed to artist Firat Keles on Reddit and it was published at least three years ago.

This use of photoshopped artwork takes away from the credibility of the release date since this at least confirms the listing is not tied to any official artwork supplied by Naughty Dog. Nevertheless, the window for the release is still something to keep in mind. Naughty Dog Vice President and Creative Director Neil Druckmann shared an update on the filming of The Last of Us Part 2’s cinematics, showing that the process including the two lead actors is complete. A tweet before that shared that the ending for the game was complete as well, so it stands to reason that The Last of Us Part 2’s structure from beginning to end is set in stone.

This doesn’t explicitly mean that the gameplay development is done, but a potential fall 2019 release date gives the team a lot of time to fix things up, squash any bugs, and polish until it reaches a blinding shine.

The Last of Us Part 2 is a high-profile sequel to hit PlayStation exclusive The Last of Us, set roughly five years after the original and putting players in control of Ellie. There are only a couple trailers that reveal pieces of the game’s story, but it looks like Ellie, Joel, and some new allies will be facing off against the Fireflies and a new cult organization. Ellie is called a “Wolf” in one of the clips as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One exclusives you can get right now
Up Next

The best Bluetooth speakers
The Last of Us Part II 2 motion capture development complete
Gaming

The Last of Us Part 2 finishes capturing its main characters’ performances

Calling it the most "ambitious cinematic shoot" the team has ever done, Naughty Dog revealed that the motion-capture performances for the main characters in The Last of Us Part II are finished.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Everything we know about the PS5, including its impressive hardware specs

PlayStation 5 rumors have circulated for over a year, but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

The last gen had some hits! Take a look at the best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Brandon Widder
mortal kombat 11 dlc fighters leaked raiden
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC characters reportedly leaked: Who’s next after Shang Tsung?

A datamine on Mortal Kombat 11 reportedly revealed all the DLC characters that will be added to the game's expansive roster. The leak corroborates the hint that the anti-hero Spawn is on his way to joining the fighting game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends 355000 cheaters banned report system incoming caustic
Gaming

Apex Legends update 1.1.1 failed in fixing hitbox issue of Caustic, Gibraltar

Respawn Entertainment tried to make Caustic and Gibraltar more playable with Apex Legends version 1.1.1. The Fortified passive ability is meant to reduce incoming damage by 10%, but it is not working properly.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
celeste switch review 5
Gaming

Tired of the same PS4 annual releases? Try one of these indie games instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros freezing joker final ultimate
Gaming

Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is freezing some Nintendo Switch units

There have been reports that Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is causing Nintendo Switch units to freeze. Even with the glitch, players may still try him out, amid rumors that Persona 5 will soon arrive to the console.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit