The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild discounted for Prime Day

There’s a lot of video game deals for Prime Day, not just from Amazon but also from rival retailers. Nintendo Switch owners, here’s one for you — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $43, following a 28% discount from Walmart. The game still holds a retail price of $60 after more than six years since its release, but you can currently enjoy $17 in savings if you purchase it today. You’re going to have to be quick with the transaction though, because we’re not sure how long its stocks will last.

Why you should buy the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If you own the Nintendo Switch but you haven’t played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’re definitely missing out. It was launched alongside the console on March 2017, but after all these years, it’s still one of the best Nintendo Switch games. You play as Link in an open-world adventure that will let you make your own choices and take your own path, as you fight against hordes of enemies, solve dynamic puzzles, and scavenge everything that you need in your quest to save the Kingdom of Hyrule.

New Nintendo Switch owners are recommended to have The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in their gaming library, especially if you’ve got an eye on its prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and its sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There’s a lot of lore to unpack here, so if you want to maximize the experience, it’s highly recommended that you play and finish The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild first before proceeding with the other titles.

