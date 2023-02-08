 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

It’s official: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $70

Tomas Franzese
By

Nintendo confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $70 at launch following its appearance at today’s Nintendo Direct.

A press release for the February 8 Nintendo Direct confirmed as such after the price briefly got listed early on Nintendo’s website the night before the event. The game will also get a $130 Collector’s Edition that includes an artbook, Steelbook case, Iconart steel poster, and four pins in addition to a physical copy of Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo revealed the reality of the game’s pricing after an exciting new trailer at the Nintendo Direct, which teased Tears of the Kingdom’s massive open world and the various ways Link can traverse it and fight enemies within it. “In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above,” the game’s official synopsis reads. “Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?”

So far, the only notable game on Nintendo Switch to cost over $70 was The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, so a first-party game cost that much is a very big deal. That said, Pikmin 4, Nintendo’s next big release of 2023 after Tears of the Kingdom, will still only be $60, so it appears that this will only apply to select names for now.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fire Emblem Engage bond levels: how to get max Bond Levels fast
Marth and ALear cross swords in Fire Emblem Engage.
MLB The Show 23 returns to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch this March
Jazz Chisholm's cover art for MLB The Show 23.
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Link on island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom.
Goldeneye 007 comes to Game Pass and Nintendo Switch later this week
goldeneye 007 switch xbox release date january 27
Fall Out Boy concert in Fortnite: start time, island code, and more
A screenshot of iHeartLand in Fortnite.
Marvel Snap is dangerously close to becoming a pay-to-win game
Venom effects on a Marvel Snap playng field
Every video game delay that has happened in 2023 so far
Cal Kestis.
All missable characters in Fire Emblem Engage and how to get them
nintendo switch five year cycle fire emblem engage characters
How to use PS5 voice commands
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.
How to enter the Forbidden Meadow in Forspoken
Main character looking through a portal in Forspoken.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order: Get a $10 Best Buy gift card
Basim hiding in the shadows.
I played the original Dead Space before the remake — and I regret it
Issac stands tall in the Dead Space remake.
How to overclock Intel’s Arc GPUs for better performance
The Arc A770 graphics card running in a PC.