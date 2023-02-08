It’s official: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $70

Nintendo confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $70 at launch following its appearance at today’s Nintendo Direct.

A press release for the February 8 Nintendo Direct confirmed as such after the price briefly got listed early on Nintendo’s website the night before the event. The game will also get a $130 Collector’s Edition that includes an artbook, Steelbook case, Iconart steel poster, and four pins in addition to a physical copy of Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo revealed the reality of the game’s pricing after an exciting new trailer at the Nintendo Direct, which teased Tears of the Kingdom’s massive open world and the various ways Link can traverse it and fight enemies within it. “In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above,” the game’s official synopsis reads. “Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?”

So far, the only notable game on Nintendo Switch to cost over $70 was The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, so a first-party game cost that much is a very big deal. That said, Pikmin 4, Nintendo’s next big release of 2023 after Tears of the Kingdom, will still only be $60, so it appears that this will only apply to select names for now.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12.

