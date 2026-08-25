The new ROG Xbox Ally X20 Anniversary Bundle makes the PS5 Pro look cheap

Xbox’s handheld ambitions are getting more expensive – much more expensive. After already pushing into premium territory with the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, Microsoft and Asus are preparing another version that could make even the PlayStation 5 Pro look like a relative bargain.

According to an X post from Asus, the new ROG Xbox Ally X20 Anniversary Bundle will launch in October for $2,499. The limited-edition handheld marks 20 years of the ROG brand and combines upgraded hardware with a distinctive anniversary design. Still, the asking price puts it in a category far beyond the usual portable gaming purchase.

ROG XBOX Ally X20 pre-orders are officially live! Get ready to play ALL your games wherever you go.

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👉https://t.co/MUZl9wCFXd#ROGXBOXAllyX20 #playALLyourgames #ROGGamescom2026 pic.twitter.com/w0XQN7oc9H — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) August 25, 2026

A handheld with a price tag that demands a double-take

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 Anniversary Bundle is based on the existing ROG Xbox Ally X, which costs $999.99. The anniversary edition adds an upgraded OLED display, a custom ROG Xbox Ally X20 design, and a bundle that includes ROG X20 AR Edition gaming glasses and a custom Pelican Protector Case.

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The upgraded handheld is said to feature a 7.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. Under the hood, it reportedly keeps the AMD Ryzen AI Z Extreme processor, 1TB of storage, and 24GB of memory found in the existing Ally X.

Performance, then, is not necessarily where the extra $1,500 is going. Much of the premium comes from the OLED panel, the anniversary treatment, and the accessories included in the package.

GamingBible notes that the AR glasses alone retail for $849.99, while the base ROG Xbox Ally X costs $999.99. Add those together, and the bundle begins to make slightly more mathematical sense, although $2,499 is still an eye-catching amount to spend on a handheld gaming system.

Premium gaming hardware is starting to test the definition of “portable”

Context makes the price even harder to ignore. The $2,499 price tag is roughly equivalent to buying several iPhones, including multiple PlayStation 5 Pros or Xbox Series X consoles. The comparison is deliberately extreme, but it illustrates how far premium handheld gaming has drifted from the category’s traditionally accessible roots.

The bigger question is who this machine is actually for. A $999 handheld already occupies enthusiast territory, and a $2,499 limited-edition bundle pushes even further toward collectors and dedicated ROG fans.

Microsoft and Asus appear to be betting that the handheld market can support the same kind of luxury tiers that have long existed in gaming PCs. The ROG Xbox Ally X20 is less about replacing a console and more about offering a highly specified piece of hardware for buyers willing to pay for exclusivity.

Preorders are reportedly open, with the standard X20 and Anniversary Bundle expected to launch in October. For everyone else, the regular ROG Xbox Ally X will probably remain the more sensible way into Xbox’s handheld experiment.

The X20 may be portable, but its price tag certainly isn’t easy to carry.