The Nintendo Switch 2 could get the full Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will make its way to the Nintendo Switch 2, but it might not be alone. In a Nintendo Creator’s Voice interview, series director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed that Remake Intergrade would come to Switch 2, something we already knew from an April announcement. It’s a line about four minutes into the video that has caught gamers’ attention: “And with the release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series on Switch 2, it would make me very happy if two generations connect and share a bond over the characters.”

Hamaguchi’s phrasing suggests that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the final entry in the series are not out of the realm of possibility for release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. He said that porting the game to Nintendo Switch 2 is possible thanks to its upgraded specs. “We’d like players to feel the same excitement and surprise they felt playing the original game when they play the remake on Switch 2. With the power of Switch 2, we can now recreate Midgar with full specs.”

Recommended Videos

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade is an upgraded version of the PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake that scales the graphics up for modern consoles and includes the Intermission DLC and the introduction of Yuffie as a character.

“The first video game system I ever played as a child was made by Nintendo, so to this day, I have a special fondness for Nintendo platforms,” Hamaguchi says. The first Final Fantasy launched on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987 and remained on Nintendo consoles until 1997 with the launch of the original Final Fantasy VII. In a way, bringing the remake back to a Nintendo console brings the franchise full circle. Hamaguchi ends the interview by saying, “I have high hopes that we can build a strong partnership between Nintendo and the Final Fantasy brand.”