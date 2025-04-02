The Nintendo Switch 2 launches June 5 for less than you might think

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has officially wrapped up, and we have the starting price for Nintendo’s latest console: $450.

Considering the out of control rumor mill surrounding the price prior to its announcement, the Nintendo Switch 2 is more affordable than many people expected — especially considering the jump in power compared to the previous console. Today’s Direct detailed many of the upcoming games, including remakes of several beloved classics, new additions to the Nintendo Switch Online lineup, and the first 3D Donkey Kong game since Donkey Kong 64.

New features like GameChat make the Switch 2 a more social experience than before. Not only can players communicate with each other in real-time, but you’ll also be able to share your screen with friends. It’s like playing together, even if you’re far apart — and it’s an easy way to let your friends chime in and help you past difficult spots.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a new Pro controller with an improved layout, and more importantly, extra buttons on the back that give players even more control than before.

“Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch,” said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa. “With its new features that expand the possibilities of gaming experiences, I truly believe that Nintendo Switch 2 is a leap forward in our journey of putting smiles on the faces of everyone that Nintendo touches.”