 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The PlayStation 5 rental business is booming in the best way

By
Playstation 5 system and DualSense controller.
Triyansh Gill on Unsplash / Unsplashed

In early March, PlayStation Direct launched a program that allowed players to rent a PlayStation 5 for a low monthly cost, and it has proven to be a massive success in Japan. Reports indicate that of the roughly 400 stores offering the service in the country, many have sold out. Players can rent a PlayStation 5 for eight days for just under $7, or for 15 days for around $12.

There’s a similar service available in the UK that has met with similar levels of success. Unfortunately, there isn’t an option like this available in the United States. While a PlayStation 5 can be rented through some services, they tend to be rent-to-own options that aren’t as budget-friendly as what PlayStation Direct offers.

Recommended Videos

The popularity of recent games like Monster Hunter Wilds contributed to the rental service’s success, according to reports. The stores that currently offer the service were chosen because of their foot traffic and location, so it’s possible that more locations in Japan will begin renting PlayStation 5s soon — and that raises the hope that the service might also make its way to the United States.

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
Sony

Sony recently raised the price of the PlayStation 5 in certain countries. The United States was not among that list, but the ongoing trade war and the new tariffs could result in a price hike here. Economic uncertainty makes people more closely consider purchases, so offering a PlayStation 5 rental service could get the console in the hands of gamers that otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Related

The console hasn’t become more affordable even five years into its lifecycle. With considerations like this in mind, the United States seems like a prime market for a rental service. With any luck, Sony will use its test cases in the UK and Japan as a model for reaching a larger audience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Build your PS5 collection with these must-have Lego games
Aloy runs alongside a Tallneck in Lego Horizon Adventures.

The Lego games aren't just some of the best PS5 games for kids, but for players of all ages. These games mostly stick to adapting other media into Lego form and putting a comedic spin on the existing story. Each entry builds (pardon the pun) upon the last while staying true to what makes them so much fun. At this point, you can find Lego versions of superhero games, fantasy games, and even Lego versions of the best PS5 games. However, some stand above the rest in terms of quality. The best Lego games are great on their own or in co-op, but they also have plenty of content, variety, and fun gameplay. Don't just grab a Lego game because it has your favorite franchise on the box before checking out our list of the best Lego games on PS5 to know if it is worth your time.

If you need more suggestions, there's sure to be at least one upcoming PS5 game that catches your eye.

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 28-30)
A hunter looking at a misty village in Bloodborne

There's a lot happening in the world of video games as we finish up March and roll into April, but not so much in the world of PlayStation. While Nintendo fans got a Direct this week, and there's another for the Switch 2 right around the corner, we're waiting for the next batch of new PlayStation Plus games to tide us over until big games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrive. While Xbox fans are enjoying Atomfall on Xbox and Nintendo fans are making their predictions for the next Direct, I have found the best PlayStation Plus games you can play this weekend to hold you over until we see the next batch of upcoming PS5 games.
Bloodborne
Bloodborne - Official Story Trailer: The Hunt Begins | PS4

No one needs an excuse to play Bloodborne, but if you wanted one, here you go. This week marks the 10-year anniversary of this masterclass Souls game that we still can't get out of our minds. This was the first major departure from the normal Dark Souls formula of defensive play that rewarded fast and aggressive styles. The game still feels tight and responsive despite being at 30 FPS, and the atmosphere is still the best FromSoftware has ever made. Now that it has been a full decade of us begging for a remaster, remake, PC port, or even just a PS5 patch, it is time to put our hopes to bed and accept this is all we will get and enjoy it for what it is.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds’ first update is just around the corner, and it’s a big one
A Monster Hunter Wilds character wielding the Light Bowgun.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Free Title Update 1

Capcom announced the first Monster Hunter Wilds title update, and it will be here — for free! — on April 3, 2025. The update brings some serious changes to the game, including the addition of the Grand Hub and a new mini-game called Barrel Bowling that's exactly what it sounds like: tossing barrel bombs into a line of targets.

Read more