The PlayStation 5 rental business is booming in the best way

In early March, PlayStation Direct launched a program that allowed players to rent a PlayStation 5 for a low monthly cost, and it has proven to be a massive success in Japan. Reports indicate that of the roughly 400 stores offering the service in the country, many have sold out. Players can rent a PlayStation 5 for eight days for just under $7, or for 15 days for around $12.

There’s a similar service available in the UK that has met with similar levels of success. Unfortunately, there isn’t an option like this available in the United States. While a PlayStation 5 can be rented through some services, they tend to be rent-to-own options that aren’t as budget-friendly as what PlayStation Direct offers.

The popularity of recent games like Monster Hunter Wilds contributed to the rental service’s success, according to reports. The stores that currently offer the service were chosen because of their foot traffic and location, so it’s possible that more locations in Japan will begin renting PlayStation 5s soon — and that raises the hope that the service might also make its way to the United States.

Sony recently raised the price of the PlayStation 5 in certain countries. The United States was not among that list, but the ongoing trade war and the new tariffs could result in a price hike here. Economic uncertainty makes people more closely consider purchases, so offering a PlayStation 5 rental service could get the console in the hands of gamers that otherwise couldn’t afford it.

The console hasn’t become more affordable even five years into its lifecycle. With considerations like this in mind, the United States seems like a prime market for a rental service. With any luck, Sony will use its test cases in the UK and Japan as a model for reaching a larger audience.