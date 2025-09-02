 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The PS6 might have already won next-gen if this pricing rumor is true

By
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar.
Future Publishing/Getty Images

What’s Happened? Leaker KeplerL2 posted on the NeoGAF forums detailing more information about the next Xbox APU, suggesting that it would result in the next Xbox console “might be twice the price of the PlayStation 6 or therabouts.”

  • A new leak provides more details on the Magnus APU said to be powering the next Xbox console
  • KeplerL2 claims that the next Xbox will support third-party storefronts, such as Steam and GOG
  • If players purchase a game on the new Xbox through a third-party storefront, Xbox would not get the 30% cut it does for games purchased through its own storefront
  • To compensate, Microsoft may be forced to charge as much as double what the PS6 will cost for its hardware
  • Based on the most optimistic PS6 price estimates, this would mean the new Xbox would cost at least $1,100

This is important because: console and game prices have continued to rise since 2020 and gamers are looking for the best value for their money

  • Xbox console sales are less than half of the PS5 this generation
  • Rumors suggest that there will be both a PS6 and PS6 handheld, and both could be priced comparable to the PS5
  • Allowing third-party storefronts on Xbox would essentially merge the Xbox console with PC
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Next-gen consoles could arrive as early as 2027 and PlayStation and Xbox have both yet to officially reveal their new hardware

  • The success of a console largely comes down to price, and one being twice as much as the other could make the next Xbox dead on arrival
  • As powerful as the Magnus APU is said to be, it wouldn’t give it that much of an edge, if any, over what the rumored PS6 specs are

OK, what’s next? For now, nothing is confirmed in terms of specs, price, or features for either new console. Gamers should take all rumors with a grain of salt, but it is always valuable to read up on the latest leaks about the PS6 and how it might be a big shift from what PlayStation fans expect.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I suck at Battlefield 6 but I haven’t had this much fun with the franchise since Bad Company 2
Soldiers running from a collapsing building.

Gripping my LMG for dear life, I dodged incoming fire as my squad rushed the objective. Smoke and debris filled the air and gunshots echoed off the canyon walls. I could barely see my own teammates a few feet ahead of me in all the chaos, let alone the enemy soldiers laying down fire on us.

A second squad was picked off in the advance and the zone was too hot for me to stop and revive them. I slide into what I hope is cover on the slope to a sniper's nest and lay down my resupply bag. I had no idea if it would do any good, but I felt I needed to do something. From there, I darted around the chokepoint, sliding between barricades, sandbags, and rocks for cover, using my defibrillator to keep my team and our reinforcements in the game. I catch glimpses of the enemy multiple times, and even lay down some fire, but it is all I can do to land a few shots among the chaos.

Read more
Mafia: The Old Country won’t satisfy your GTA 6 cravings, play these instead
Enzo aiming a rifle in Mafia: The Old Country.

The wait for GTA 6 only seems to get more and more unbearable the closer we get. May 26, 2026, is still a long way away to wait for an upcoming video game, though, and we're all looking for something to fill the void. There's no replacing a GTA game. If there were, we wouldn't be so ravenous for a new one, but that doesn't mean there aren't games that get just close enough to satisfy -- like an appetizer before the main course.

Mafia: The Old Country just released and is decidedly not that game. There are things to like about it, but if you were hoping it would scratch that open-world sandbox itch, you will be thoroughly disappointed. If you were counting on this game to tide you over until GTA 6 comes, not to worry because I found a handful of old and upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X titles that will do the trick.

Read more
Even if the PS5 Pro GTA 6 rumors are true, I’m not buying one
Jason holds a gun in Grand Theft Auto 6.

If I had a nickel for every GTA 6 leak and rumor, I could afford a PS5 Pro. But I don't, so I can't. We're finally in the home stretch before release and all this madness can end, but now that we've started to see real footage of the game, the focus has started to shift to performance. The trailers were running on base PS5 models, and from a graphical standpoint look about as impressive as a game with this much time and money dumped into it should. While the visuals, scale, and promise of a bigger and better GTA Online is enough to ensure GTA 6 breaks every sales record imaginable on release -- in fact, RockStar could probably sell an empty box with GTA 6 on the cover and outsell every other game this generation -- but there's a lot of concern around the net about how the game will run.

The most widespread rumor right now is that GTA 6 will only run at 60 FPS on the $700 PS5 Pro, with the implication being that the base PS5 and Xbox Series X will only hit 30. I have my doubts about this claim as a whole, but even if I took it as truth, it isn't enough to convince me to plunk down all that cash on a Pro.

Read more