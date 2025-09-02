The PS6 might have already won next-gen if this pricing rumor is true

What’s Happened? Leaker KeplerL2 posted on the NeoGAF forums detailing more information about the next Xbox APU, suggesting that it would result in the next Xbox console “might be twice the price of the PlayStation 6 or therabouts.”

A new leak provides more details on the Magnus APU said to be powering the next Xbox console

KeplerL2 claims that the next Xbox will support third-party storefronts, such as Steam and GOG

If players purchase a game on the new Xbox through a third-party storefront, Xbox would not get the 30% cut it does for games purchased through its own storefront

To compensate, Microsoft may be forced to charge as much as double what the PS6 will cost for its hardware

Based on the most optimistic PS6 price estimates, this would mean the new Xbox would cost at least $1,100

This is important because: console and game prices have continued to rise since 2020 and gamers are looking for the best value for their money

Xbox console sales are less than half of the PS5 this generation

Rumors suggest that there will be both a PS6 and PS6 handheld, and both could be priced comparable to the PS5

Allowing third-party storefronts on Xbox would essentially merge the Xbox console with PC

Why should I care? Next-gen consoles could arrive as early as 2027 and PlayStation and Xbox have both yet to officially reveal their new hardware

The success of a console largely comes down to price, and one being twice as much as the other could make the next Xbox dead on arrival

As powerful as the Magnus APU is said to be, it wouldn’t give it that much of an edge, if any, over what the rumored PS6 specs are

OK, what’s next? For now, nothing is confirmed in terms of specs, price, or features for either new console. Gamers should take all rumors with a grain of salt, but it is always valuable to read up on the latest leaks about the PS6 and how it might be a big shift from what PlayStation fans expect.