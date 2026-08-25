The Witcher 3 is 11 years old, and CD Projekt Red still has remasters and expansions to keep us hooked

When I got my first gaming laptop nearly a decade ago, Witcher 3 was one of the first games I tried out. I could finally play the game in high graphics settings and immerse myself in the fantasy setting. After spending an ungodly amount of time with that game, I closed the chapter with its main story and DLCs.

Now, 11 years later, I can’t believe I’ll be going back. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, the studio revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered, a sweeping free upgrade launching September 29. The crowd was already cheering, and then it showed more of Songs of the Past, the full-scale 2027 expansion that will take Geralt to an entirely new region for what CD Projekt Red now describes as his final adventure. Eleven years after The Witcher 3 originally launched, I suddenly have a very convincing reason to start another save.

This is much more than just prettier grass

Remasters are always a mixed bag. But CD Projekt Red is going beyond upgraded visuals. The remaster includes enhanced combat, improved movement, revamped monster behavior, a reworked skill tree, transmog, new finishers, and much more. It also includes Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. CD Projekt Red adds that existing Witcher 3 owners get the upgrade for free, with releases planned across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.

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Years ago, we praised the game for its storytelling while finding the swordplay considerably shakier by modern standards. So a revamp to the system is welcome. A proper mechanical refresh makes replaying Geralt’s story more fun than just a visual bump ever could.

Geralt has one last place to visit

Songs of the Past takes Geralt to Letten, an idyllic new region that also happens to be Dandelion’s homeland. Naturally, the peaceful countryside is hiding something nasty underneath. CD Projekt Red promises a completely new region, quests, characters, and story, while explicitly describing the expansion as the final chapter of The Witcher 3.

The Gamescom trailer shows Geralt heading back onto the Path, while CD Projekt Red and Fool’s Theory are developing the expansion together. Fool’s Theory includes veterans who previously worked on The Witcher 3 and is also developing the remake of the original Witcher.

CD Projekt Red has been unusually particular about calling Songs of the Past an expansion rather than DLC. Its developers say DLC means the smaller content drops the studio traditionally gives away, while expansions represent major additions with new stories, characters, and hours of gameplay. Songs of the Past arrives in 2027, with current materials listing PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2. The price hasn’t been announced yet.

With The Witcher 4 now targeting 2028 and Ciri taking over as protagonist, this trailer confirms that we still have something to enjoy in the meantime.