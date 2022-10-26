The Witcher is getting a full remake built in Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red has announced a remake of the first game in The Witcher series from the ground up, built using Unreal Engine 5. Polish studio Fool’s Theory will be developing the game and there are veterans of the franchise involved in its production. CD Projekt Red is providing full creative supervision for the game.

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger,” says studio head Adam Badowski in a statement. “Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)! We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

⚔️ https://t.co/6VCAokPgXs pic.twitter.com/ERFOXQrUEP — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

Earlier this month, CD Projekt Red revealed the codename for a “full-fledged” The Witcher game, “Canis Majoris,” and that an external studio would be developing it. CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that Canis Majoris was the codename for this remake project.

CD Projekt Red has several other new projects in development, including two other games set in The Witcher universe, a new Cyberpunk game, and an entirely original IP. No other details were provided about The Witcher remake, but CD Projekt Red says that it’s going to take a while.

The Witcher was originally released in 2007 for PC, with an Enhanced Edition in 2008.

