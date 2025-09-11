These PlayStation Plus games are absolute classics you need to play this weekend (September 12-14)

Realistically, the value of PlayStation Plus isn’t the occasional new game added to the service, but all those classic games just waiting to be discovered. It is a little soon to be calling any PS5 game a “classic” in the traditional sense of the word, but I think that term can also apply to games that evoke the same vibes as older games. I totally understand that most of you will probably be neck-deep in Silksong still, but I also know some of you are just crazy enough to have beaten it and are looking for something fresh this weekend. To that end, I’m here to give you a smattering of awesome PS Plus games perfect to play over the next few days.

Celeste

There are so many indie darlings now it is hard to keep track, but I always keep a special place in my heart for Celeste. This is a deep platformer, both in terms of mechanics and themes, that is the perfect game to transition to after a big Metroidvania. It is a cool mix of stage-based challenges that connect into bigger hubs to explore and take on optional challenges. Precision is key, and this game can be brutal if you’re looking to collect all the optional cherries and do the more difficult B-side stages, but it is also one of the best examples of accessibility options in gaming. Whether you just need the game to be a bit slower or turn on full invincibility, you can tweak the game to be the perfect level of challenge for you to enjoy the story and delightful art.

Recommended Videos

Celeste is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Football Manager 2024 Console

Football, am I right? It sure is…happening. Okay, you caught me; I am not a football fan. Case in point, I didn’t realize Football Manager 2024 Console was a soccer game and not American football. Welp, it’s too late to do anything about it now. They can’t be that different, right? If you like all the stats and inside baseball goings on in sports, this game is a dream come true. You will manage every part of your team, aquiring players, making trades, developing and training them, and pitting them against rivals to watch all your plotting and planning play out. I don’t get it myself, but I know these games hit hard with their target audience and I doubt you’d know this game was on PS Plus, so if that’s you, enjoy!

Football Manager 2024 Console is available now PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Ready to feel old? Well, too bad! 2025 is the 30th anniversary of the original Toy Story film and is even coming back to theaters. Why not go full nostalgia-mode and play the best Toy Story video game, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue? Based somewhat on the second film, this is a PS1 platformer where you take Buzz through various levels on a quest to rescue Woody. You can blast things with your wrist laser — even aiming in first person — and do the obligatory PS1 spin attack move. This was one of the most exciting PS1 games to first come to Premium not just because it holds so much nostalgia, but because it is actually a great game that holds up remarkably well.

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue is available now on PS4 and PS5.