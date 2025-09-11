 Skip to main content
These PlayStation Plus games are absolute classics you need to play this weekend (September 12-14)

Key art for Celeste.
Maddy Makes Games Inc.

Realistically, the value of PlayStation Plus isn’t the occasional new game added to the service, but all those classic games just waiting to be discovered. It is a little soon to be calling any PS5 game a “classic” in the traditional sense of the word, but I think that term can also apply to games that evoke the same vibes as older games. I totally understand that most of you will probably be neck-deep in Silksong still, but I also know some of you are just crazy enough to have beaten it and are looking for something fresh this weekend. To that end, I’m here to give you a smattering of awesome PS Plus games perfect to play over the next few days.

Celeste

There are so many indie darlings now it is hard to keep track, but I always keep a special place in my heart for Celeste. This is a deep platformer, both in terms of mechanics and themes, that is the perfect game to transition to after a big Metroidvania. It is a cool mix of stage-based challenges that connect into bigger hubs to explore and take on optional challenges. Precision is key, and this game can be brutal if you’re looking to collect all the optional cherries and do the more difficult B-side stages, but it is also one of the best examples of accessibility options in gaming. Whether you just need the game to be a bit slower or turn on full invincibility, you can tweak the game to be the perfect level of challenge for you to enjoy the story and delightful art.

Celeste is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Football Manager 2024 Console

Football, am I right? It sure is…happening. Okay, you caught me; I am not a football fan. Case in point, I didn’t realize Football Manager 2024 Console was a soccer game and not American football. Welp, it’s too late to do anything about it now. They can’t be that different, right? If you like all the stats and inside baseball goings on in sports, this game is a dream come true. You will manage every part of your team, aquiring players, making trades, developing and training them, and pitting them against rivals to watch all your plotting and planning play out. I don’t get it myself, but I know these games hit hard with their target audience and I doubt you’d know this game was on PS Plus, so if that’s you, enjoy!

Football Manager 2024 Console is available now PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Ready to feel old? Well, too bad! 2025 is the 30th anniversary of the original Toy Story film and is even coming back to theaters. Why not go full nostalgia-mode and play the best Toy Story video game, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue? Based somewhat on the second film, this is a PS1 platformer where you take Buzz through various levels on a quest to rescue Woody. You can blast things with your wrist laser — even aiming in first person — and do the obligatory PS1 spin attack move. This was one of the most exciting PS1 games to first come to Premium not just because it holds so much nostalgia, but because it is actually a great game that holds up remarkably well.

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue is available now on PS4 and PS5.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

These three PS Plus games will blow you away this weekend (August 22-24)
A character surfs on sand dunes in Sword of the Sea.

I know we're all still amped up over all the announcements from Gamescom this week, especially for things like Ghost of Yotei and Black Ops 7 coming to PS5 in less than two months, but that doesn't solve the problem of what to play this weekend. We still have to wait a bit for Metal Gear Solid Delta and Lost Soul Aside, but this month's new PS Plus games might be one of the best drops of the year. We've got one day one title drop, plus two hidden gems that will surprise you with just how deep and thoughtful they are. It wasn't intentional, but this weekend's theme has ended up being a trio of smaller games that pack a huge punch.

Sword of the Sea

Read more
Black Ops 7’s campaign is way bigger than you think
The team from Black Ops 7.

We all knew we'd be getting a new Black Ops 7 trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, but this quick look and pre-order announcement didn't give us the full picture of what this game has in store. Odds are most fans are already busy pre-ordering the game for PS5 or Xbox Series X after learning that Menendez is back, but if you want some more details to push you over the edge, I have some more exciting information about the Black Ops 7 campaign not included in the new trailer.

The new campaign has been the main focus of Black Ops 7's marketing thus far, and for good reason. This is the biggest and most evolved a Call of Duty campaign has been in years. Not only does this campaign feature 4 player co-op across its globetrotting and mindbending story, but there will now be a new endgame and progression system to match the systems in multiplayer and Zombies. This includes XP, a battle pass, challenges, and more, but what exactly does this look like?

Read more
There’s one important thing the PS5 and Switch 2 classic catalogs can’t replicate about my old games
Nintendo GameCube controller on a red background and text that reads Nintendo GameCube: Nintendo Classics

Revisiting old games from my youth isn't so much about the games themselves, but how they can bring me back to such specific moments in my life. I never realized it at the time, but I was tying my experience with games with various times, events, and places in my memory. Like a familiar scent or long-forgotten picture, replaying a game has the ability to transport me back to memories I thought were lost, almost like a time machine.

For me, the years I want to go back to most are encapsulated by the SNES through the PS2 generations. One of my greatest regrets is losing my entire SNES catalog and a good chunk of essential N64 cartridges, but I at least knew better than to part with my PS2 library. When access to classic games from these specific console generations opened up on PS5 and Switch 2, it felt like a dream come true. However, I still hung on to those original copies even years after I could easily emulate them.

Read more