The third and fourth chapters of Deltarune are still on the way

Toby Fox, the mind behind the acclaimed Undertale, announced late yesterday evening that Deltarune chapters three and four are still on the way, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. In a post on BlueSky, Fox said he is “still console testing” and though he’s found fewer bugs than before, there are still plenty to correct — and he hasn’t even started testing on the PlayStation 5 yet.

This update comes a month after professional bug testing began for the fourth chapter of the game on PC. Two weeks ago, Fox said he has to implement and test trophies on PlayStation, as they’re a requirement for the game to be released on the platform.

Recommended Videos

Still console testing. There are fewer bugs, but there's a lot to go through. (Haven't even tested PS5 yet)In addition to fixing Ch3/Ch4, we also need to implement having saves from the DEMO carry over to the main game on consoles… We only received the technology to do this now. I hope it works! — tobyfox (@tobyfox.undertale.com) 2025-02-16T23:44:29.887Z

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Deltarune has been available in an unfinished state since 2018. Fox launched its second chapter in 2021, and he’s been diligent with updates since then. His original plan was to release chapters three, four, and five at the same time and complete the game, but Fox did not want to leave fans without a release for so long.

Details about the game are still scarce, but in his September 2021 update, Fox said the game will “definitely cost more than Undertale.” Whether chapters three and four will release at the same time or together is also unclear.

Undertale caught the attention of gamers for its heartfelt world and charming characters, but also because it was created by a single person. The indie title left a huge impression, with even major titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 featuring Easter eggs that reference it. Though the wait for Deltarune might be long, Fox says it will be worth it and asks fans to be patient.

Fox still plans to release both chapters in 2025, but it’s still early in the year. Fans may need to hunker down for a bit longer until they’re available in a playable state.