This 2,000 piece Mario Kart Lego set looks like a must-have for fans

A brand-new Mario Kart-themed Lego set is racing onto shelves on May 15th, and this one is a doozy. With a total of 1,972 pieces, this set is intended for more advanced builders. The Mario & Standard Kart set is available for preorder now for $170 and depicts Mario on his iconic red-and-blue kart.

You can adjust Mario’s head and arms in multiple poses, and the stand the kart sits on can be adjusted to make it look like the mustachioed plumber is taking a turn or blazing down a straight. The build looks like it’ll be fun to put together, and it will definitely make for an eye-catching piece of decor.

Fully assembled, the Mario & Standard Kart set measures 8.5 by 12.5 x 7.5 inches. A paper booklet with instructions will be included in the box, but you can also find a step-by-step guide through the Lego Builder app. The kit is part of Lego’s push to appeal to adults by offering more complicated and in-depth sets, and let’s admit it: nostalgia plays a part, too.

March 10 is Mario Day, so it’s an ideal time to announce yet another member of the Nintendo-themed Lego lineup. It joins other sets like the Nintendo Entertainment System, Mario & Yoshi, and the Super Mario 64 Question Block.

The announcement of this Lego set is just one of multiple events happening in the Mario fandom today. Others include a one-million-lap event in Mario Kart 8 that runs until March 17, a chance to win a trip to Super Nintendo World at Universal, and a whole lot more.

If this set sells well, then Nintendo might be encouraged to produce more like this. It would be nice to have a full lineup of Mario Kart characters all arranged mid-race, although that might simply be the collision of Lego and Nintendo fandoms coming to bear.

The set arrives just weeks before Nintendo’s promised Switch 2 Direct, where we will hopefully get more details on the upcoming console as well as the sneakily-announced Mario Kart 9.