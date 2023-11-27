This fantastic PS5 Cyber Monday deal could end at any time

Right now, PS5 Cyber Monday deals continue to appeal with the option to get the latest PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III for just $499. It’s a saving of $61 off the regular price which effectively makes the game free. Given you’re snagging the latest Call of Duty along with the latest revision of the console too, this is one of the better Cyber Monday deals around for gaming fans who have yet to pick up a PS5. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what you’d like to know about the console.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The latest PlayStation 5 is a delight of a revision of an already hugely successful games console. It’s incredibly fast being able to load faster than you’d expect. When exploring New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can fast travel instantaneously thanks to fast loading times. As well as that, games look fantastic thanks to offering ray tracing, up to 120fps with 120Hz output and gorgeous HDR technology too.

This time around, the newly revised PlayStation 5 is slimmer although not hugely so. It looks great though, while offering more storage space than before. There’s now 1TB of internal storage with around 842GB of it being usable. That’s a good improvement over the 667GB of usable space with the previous model. It’s perfect for ensuring you can easily install all the best PS5 games like Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Gran Turismo 7.

Playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will demonstrate how great the DualSense controller is to use. It provides a precise sense of touch via its haptic feedback that makes force feedback feel positively mediocre. The adaptive triggers also feel great with a sensation that makes you feel far more in control than with a regular controller.

It all comes together to make the PlayStation 5 the best console for many people. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $499 with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundled in too. It usually costs $560 so you save $61 off the usual price meaning you effectively get the game for free. Take a look at the deal by clicking the button below before the price cut ends soon.

