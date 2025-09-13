This is the Nintendo Direct that the Switch 2 launch should have been

Nintendo has just done another Nintendo Direct and after so many disappointing showcases over the past couple of years, I originally didn’t have high hopes. After a jam-packed livestream, with absolute banger after banger being shown off, I can hold my hands up and admit when I’ve been proven wrong.

Whether it’s first-party exclusives being announced or third-party titles finally arriving to the Nintendo Switch 2 platform, it feels like this Nintendo Direct has got a whole lot more to be excited about when compared to previous showcases.

Recommended Videos

Opening with an all new reveal for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in order to celebrate Mario’s 40th anniversary, you could already tell that Nintendo came to play with this Direct.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto appeared at the start of the Direct before giving us a sneak peek at the upcoming movie and then confirming that the majority of the cast from the first film will be returning to reprise their roles.

As if that wasn’t enough Mario Galaxy news, it was also announced that Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in October. Alongside this was the confirmation of multiple other first party titles from Mario Tennis Fever, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and even a brand new Fire Emblem title.

Pair this with the fact that Hades 2 will be coming to Switch 2 this month, as well as a range of other third-party AAA games like Resident Evil Requiem confirmed for the platform and it feels like being a Switch 2 owner is finally paying off.

Back at the Nintendo Switch 2 direct earlier this year, I felt majorly underwhelmed. While the console seemed promising in terms of both internal specifications and external hardware, the main reason the majority of fans are invested in the Nintendo ecosystem doesn’t come down to the console – it lies in the games.

Nintendo houses a gorgeous selection of IPs which are exclusive to its platforms, from the Pokémon franchise down to The Legend of Zelda, it’s the main reason people have historically purchased Nintendo consoles right from the NES down to the Nintendo Switch.

It feels like when Nintendo showed off their new flagship console at its Switch 2 Direct back in April, it completely missed this point. With only one launch title for the new console, Mario Kart World, it felt like there was little reason to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 on release.

Many people still bought the Nintendo Switch 2 with stock issues occurring on release. But I just wasn’t sold. The lack of new games was so disappointing, with Nintendo leaning on their old catalogue of titles releasing as all new ‘Nintendo Switch 2’ editions to create hype.

Why on earth would I buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition just so I can get slightly improved performance when I’ve already played the title on my original Nintendo Switch?

Donkey Kong Bananza came not long after the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 – another title exclusive to the platform. And while the game was great, two titles still just wasn’t enough for me.

This direct showcased and confirmed first-party remasters and new games alike for the platform and while I’m super excited, I just cannot understand why this wasn’t the showcase we saw six months ago.

Having a whole load of news titles from exclusives to third-party AAA’s is a guaranteed way to sell consoles – as Nintendo has proven before with its Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii.

It feels like Nintendo forgot its own mantra for a while there – leaving us hanging in terms of new games for its new platform. However, this most recent Nintendo Direct has been a blessing, delivering a whole new catalogue of games for the Nintendo Switch 2.