Gearbox and 2K have announced that Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, a DLC expansion for Borderlands 2, is now available to purchase as a stand-alone “one-shot” adventure ahead of the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is $10, the same price as the original DLC, and includes all of the original’s gameplay alongside new loot and cosmetics. Players will not need to own Borderlands 2 in order to play the title. The game is available to purchase for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, as well as Steam. The game is also available on the Epic Games Store, where it will be free to claim until November 16.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is the first time a Dungeons and Dragons-style campaign was featured in the Borderlands series and is the biggest inspiration for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The story follows Tiny Tina’s Bunkers and Badasses game and features other members of the Borderlands 2 cast as she works to process the death of one of the game’s major characters.

The original DLC was lauded for its unique mechanics and unusually deep story, and received excellent reviews when it released, with some even calling it one of the best DLCs ever released for any game. Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure promises to keep all the chaos and feeling of the original while hyping players up for the release of Wonderlands.

Randy Pitchford, the executive producer on Assault on Dragon Keep, called it “one of the most important pieces of content Gearbox has ever imagined” in a press release. While Wonderlands looks to emulate and expand on the celebrated DLC with its style and storytelling, it’s undeniable that the game will have big shoes to fill due to Assault on Dragon Keep‘s enduring legacy.

Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

