The official Twitter account for the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shared more information about the game’s various editions and pre-order bonuses. Ordering the game prior to launch will award exclusive gear to the player, and there are a variety of different editions of the game, each of which comes with unique in-game equipables. The information was detailed in a lengthy FAQ post on publisher 2K’s website that did little to clarify the extensive and confusing number of bonuses.

do you love to FREQUENTLY ASK QUESTIONS?? 🤔 Wanna learn more about the 🌈 sweet loot 🌈 included in each edition? We got you boo. 😎

👉 https://t.co/UQjrXy95MK pic.twitter.com/1HSGQPbf8i — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) September 21, 2021

The sheer amount of content is overwhelming. Players who preorder a physical or digital copy of the game before launch will receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack, which can be applied to any armor set. Players can choose to buy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition, which is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and includes the full game, plus the Dragon Lord Pack. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition is also available for previous-gen consoles and PC, and includes the same Dragon Lord Pack as well as the game’s season pass. Despite being available for PC, the Chaotic Great Edition is still optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The Dragon Lord Pack includes a variety of legendary weapons and spells, as well as outfit presets for the player. As of this writing, the season pass includes the Butt Stallion Pack, which contains gem-themed outfit presets and additional content, and access to “four content drops with new fantastical boss fights and whimsical challenges to be released after launch,” according to 2K. The season pass can also be purchased separately after the game’s release.

There’s also the Town Crier Pack, which grants even more bonus cosmetic items on launch and can only be obtained by subscribing to 2K’s newsletter and making a SHiFT account. Finally, the Wonderlands Treasure Trove does not include the game, but it does include a Butt Stallion plush, illustrations, enamel pins, and more. Confused yet?

Gearbox and 2K seem determined to make the game’s bonuses and editions as complicated as possible. It’s already difficult to justify preordering a game, but the complexity of Wonderlands‘ bonus structure makes it an even harder sell. If players are interested in an edition’s unique cosmetic items, they’ll have to triple-check to make sure they’re getting exactly what they want for their desired platform — and in the case of the Wonderlands Treasure Trove, make sure that they’re actually getting a copy of the game, too.

Editors' Recommendations