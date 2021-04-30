Titanfall 2 is going free to play on Steam this weekend. The move comes one week after the five-year old shooter broke new records on Steam when fans flocked to the long-dormant game.

First released in 2016, Titanfall 2 is a first-person shooter by Respawn Entertainment. The game initially had the misfortune of launching during a crowded holiday season next to Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. It initially got lost in the shuffle, but is gaining new interest after Respawn announced that it’s adding elements of the game to Apex Legends. Last weekend, the game hit its highest Steam player count ever, with its player base rising 650% seemingly out of nowhere.

Respawn has now responded to the moment by making the game free to play on Steam this weekend. From now until 10 a.m. PT on May 3, anyone can dive into the multiplayer game for free.

The announcement comes in response to another coordinated fan effort to boost the game this weekend. Twitter account @TitanfallNews posted a call to all series fans asking players to log in on May 1 to show their appreciation for the game. That post was retweeted by the Xbox Game Pass account, propelling it to over 9,000 likes and counting.

Do we need to RSVP? because this is our RSVP https://t.co/kkR9OYuxIh — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 30, 2021

It’s an out-of-left-field success story for a game that struggled to find an audience at launch. The game failed to meet EA’s expected sales milestones, which put the possibility of a sequel in question. Once Respawn moved on to the popular Apex Legends, it seemed like the franchise could be over. The newfound push could make Titanfall 3 seem like a more viable possibility for EA.

Even if nothing comes of it, it’s a wholesome moment between Respawn Entertainment and fans who want to show their appreciation for its work.

