Tony Hawk says that more Pro Skater remasters are on the table

If the impending remaster of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 has you itching to see other classic skateboard games, you aren’t alone: the legend himself says he has “aspirations” to see more games, like Tony Hawk’s Underground, remastered for modern consoles, but the final decision isn’t up to him.

Hawk spoke with Screen Rant at THPS Fest, and when asked if he wanted to see more games, Hawk replied in his usual, humble way: “I always have aspirations. It’s not up to me generally. I’ll campaign all I can, but I’m working with a much bigger company that’s a lot smarter than me.” He did clarify that there were not any discussions about a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Underground, but that the success of THPS 3 + 4 would influence the release of future titles.

Recommended Videos

The remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launched in 2020, and THPS 3 + 4 was reported to have been cancelled in 2022 after Vicarious Vision’s merger with Blizzard. It has since been revived (with a release date of July 11), but it shows the franchise is not set in stone. According to Screen Rant’s interview, the THPS remasters are determined on a case-by-case basis. While there’s no guarantee, a successful launch of THPS 3 + 4 could make a remaster of Underground much more likely.

While the two existing remasters are essentially straightforward skating games, Underground took a different approach and presented a career mode that let players step into the shoes of a customer skater and build their fame up through competitions. In that way, the game is more of an adventure title than a skating sim, but it’s still a Tony Hawk game at its core.

The gaming landscape is somewhat devoid of skating games at the moment. The Tony Hawk series is by far the most popular option, although EA’s Skate franchise is expected to receive a new entry sometime in 2025. Outside of these, however, choices are limited to smaller-scale titles like OlliOlli World or the quirky Skatebird.