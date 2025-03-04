 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is alive and it’s coming this summer

By
Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 | Reveal Trailer

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will launch on July 11 (or July 8 if you pre-order its deluxe editions) for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC at launch. The remake package will include new skate parks for the first time in 10 years.

The five year road to the release has been long. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launched in 2020 to critical acclaim, immediately fueling speculation for more remakes. Those dreams were squashed when developed Vicarious Visions was merged into Blizzard in 2021 and converted into a support studio. The next year, Tony Hawk himself claimed that remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 were planned, but halted after the move.

Now, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a reality with a new studio at the helm. Iron Galaxy Studios, the team behind Rumbleverse and Killer Instinct, is behind this package.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Activision dropped two trailers which show off the remakes’ visual overhaul and reworked skateparks. Classic locations like the airport and Canada make an appearance in the first trailer while Motorhead’s Ace of Spades plays. The soundtrack will feature other songs from the original games, including Adolescents’ Amoeba and CKY’s 96 Quite Bitter Beings, as well as newly added songs.

The second trailer, which shows off a redesigned Foundry, is focused on the Digital Deluxe edition, which gives players a whole bunch of Doom-themed goodies. That edition adds Doom decks and clothing, as well as Doom Slayer and a Revenant as skaters. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition can start playing the game on July 8. It will also get a Collector’s Edition, which includes all of the same perks, plus a full-size Birdhouse skate deck and a printed Tony Hawk autograph.

Those who pre-order the standard edition won’t get early access, but they will get a Wireframe Tony Shader as well as access to a demo in June that lets players try the Foundry park. The demo will not be available on Nintendo Switch.

As for other new features, the remake bundle will feature some brand new parks. A few new skaters are joining the original roster too, including Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4‘s standard edition launches on July 11 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
How to mount monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds
A hunter on a monster's back in Monster Hunter Wilds.

If you watched any of the trailers for Monster Hunter Wilds then you know it is possible to mount your target to inflict some big damage. Much like Power Clashes and Offset Attacks, this mechanic is woefully under tutorialized in the game to the point where you can go hours without ever figuring out the tips and tricks necessary to pull it off. This is a shame not only because of how useful it can be to quickly take down a monster but also because it is just so cool to do. There are a lot of nuances to mounting a raging beast, so we'll give you all info you need on how to mount monsters and what to do once you're on its back.
How to mount monsters

 

Read more
Where to get Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds
Bonepile for Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Mystery Bones will become a vital crafting material during your first few hours playing Monster Hunter Wilds. You can use them to craft early-game armor and weapons that are a decent upgrade from the equipment you start with.

Before you can create these equipment pieces, you'll need to collect enough Mystery Bones first. Their whereabouts can be a mystery in itself if you don't know where to look, so here are all the ways you can come across Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to find Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds
The easiest ways to come by Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds is by harvesting Bonepiles, collecting through quest rewards, and defeating small monsters. You'll most often be able to kill two birds with one stone by venturing on a hunting quest, which earns you Mystery Bones as a reward, while also finding Bonepiles near your hunting grounds.
Searching Bonepiles

Read more
Sonic Unleashed Recompiled is the port you never knew you wanted
Sonic turns into a werehog in Sonic Unleashed.

Unleashed Recompiled - Release Trailer

Sonic Unleashed might not be the most well-remembered Sonic title, but it does hold a special place in the hearts of many fans — and now, a a fan-made PC port has brought it back for the modern era with a slew of appealing features.

Read more