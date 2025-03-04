Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is alive and it’s coming this summer

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will launch on July 11 (or July 8 if you pre-order its deluxe editions) for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC at launch. The remake package will include new skate parks for the first time in 10 years.

The five year road to the release has been long. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launched in 2020 to critical acclaim, immediately fueling speculation for more remakes. Those dreams were squashed when developed Vicarious Visions was merged into Blizzard in 2021 and converted into a support studio. The next year, Tony Hawk himself claimed that remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 were planned, but halted after the move.

Now, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a reality with a new studio at the helm. Iron Galaxy Studios, the team behind Rumbleverse and Killer Instinct, is behind this package.

Activision dropped two trailers which show off the remakes’ visual overhaul and reworked skateparks. Classic locations like the airport and Canada make an appearance in the first trailer while Motorhead’s Ace of Spades plays. The soundtrack will feature other songs from the original games, including Adolescents’ Amoeba and CKY’s 96 Quite Bitter Beings, as well as newly added songs.

The second trailer, which shows off a redesigned Foundry, is focused on the Digital Deluxe edition, which gives players a whole bunch of Doom-themed goodies. That edition adds Doom decks and clothing, as well as Doom Slayer and a Revenant as skaters. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition can start playing the game on July 8. It will also get a Collector’s Edition, which includes all of the same perks, plus a full-size Birdhouse skate deck and a printed Tony Hawk autograph.

Those who pre-order the standard edition won’t get early access, but they will get a Wireframe Tony Shader as well as access to a demo in June that lets players try the Foundry park. The demo will not be available on Nintendo Switch.

As for other new features, the remake bundle will feature some brand new parks. A few new skaters are joining the original roster too, including Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome.

