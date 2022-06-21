If you thought more Tony Hawk games would be remastered after the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, those dreams wiped out a long time ago. The development of a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake was reportedly canceled after Vicarious Visions merged with Blizzard.

This development came out of a chat between Twitch streamer AndyTHPS and none other than Tony Hawk during Monday night’s broadcast. The legendary skateboarder told the streamer that there were plans to remake Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, but those plans fell through when Activision Blizzard decided to completely absorb Vicarious Visions in April, a process that had been in the works since the beginning of the year.

“That was the plan, even up until the release date of [Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2],” Hawk said. “We were doing [Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater] 3 + 4, and then Vicarious got absorbed, and then they were looking for other developers, and then it was over.”

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remasters were in the works but they were scrapped after Vicarious Visions was merged into Blizzard. 😔 Source: Tony Hawk.https://t.co/84rlYDgvUQ pic.twitter.com/oWR70xTOYv — Okami Games (@Okami13_) June 20, 2022

Hawk added that Activision Blizzard was trying to find different developers to make Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, but it believed their pitches didn’t stick the landing as well as Vicarious’ idea for the remake did.

“So the truth of it is they were trying to find somebody to do 3 + 4, but they didn’t trust anyone the way they did Vicarious. So they took pitches from other studios, like, ‘What would you do with this THPS title?’ And they didn’t like anything they heard, and that was it.”

Vicarious Visions released Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 released in June 2020 to critical acclaim from fans and journalists who grew up playing the original games. At the time of its release, they had no idea the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games would be remastered, let alone remade. Then again, no one knew the Crash Bandicoot series would be remade with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in 2017, which is how Vicarious made its name known.

