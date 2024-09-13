This Turtle Beach gaming headset works on any console or PC, and it’s on sale

If you own more than one video game console and a gaming PC, you should get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset so you don’t have to keep switching depending on the platform you’re on. It offers excellent value at its original price of $180, but it’s currently down to only $130 from Best Buy following a $50 discount, so now is a fantastic time to make your purchase. We’re not sure when this bargain will end, but since it can be over as soon as tomorrow, we highly recommend completing the transaction for it within the day.

Why you should buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset

One of the primary reasons why gamers love the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is its wide compatibility. The gaming headset works with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It features Turtle Beach’s low-latency, lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connection to eliminate lag, and it also has a flip-to-mute microphone that hides inside one of the earcups when it’s not in use.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset offers extreme comfort with its ear cushions that are made of plush memory foam and infused with Aerofit cooling gel. You won’t mind wearing the gaming headset for a long time, which means you’ll be able to maximize its battery life of more than 40 hours from a full charge. A quick charge of just 15 minutes will replenish 8 hours of usage, so the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max will never be out of commission for long.

There are all kinds of gaming headset deals available online, but we love the value that’s promised by Best Buy’s offer for the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max. It’s on sale for only $130, for savings of $50 on its sticker price of $180 — but there’s no telling for how much longer. If you think you’ll be able to maximize the features of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset, and that it’s the missing piece to your gaming setup, you should purchase it right now before its price returns to normal.