 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Turtle Beach gaming headset works on any console or PC, and it’s on sale

By
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset on a white background.
Turtle Beach

If you own more than one video game console and a gaming PC, you should get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset so you don’t have to keep switching depending on the platform you’re on. It offers excellent value at its original price of $180, but it’s currently down to only $130 from Best Buy following a $50 discount, so now is a fantastic time to make your purchase. We’re not sure when this bargain will end, but since it can be over as soon as tomorrow, we highly recommend completing the transaction for it within the day.

Why you should buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset

One of the primary reasons why gamers love the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is its wide compatibility. The gaming headset works with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It features Turtle Beach’s low-latency, lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connection to eliminate lag, and it also has a flip-to-mute microphone that hides inside one of the earcups when it’s not in use.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset offers extreme comfort with its ear cushions that are made of plush memory foam and infused with Aerofit cooling gel. You won’t mind wearing the gaming headset for a long time, which means you’ll be able to maximize its battery life of more than 40 hours from a full charge. A quick charge of just 15 minutes will replenish 8 hours of usage, so the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max will never be out of commission for long.

There are all kinds of gaming headset deals available online, but we love the value that’s promised by Best Buy’s offer for the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max. It’s on sale for only $130, for savings of $50 on its sticker price of $180 — but there’s no telling for how much longer. If you think you’ll be able to maximize the features of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset, and that it’s the missing piece to your gaming setup, you should purchase it right now before its price returns to normal.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The HP Omen 40L gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti is $300 off today
The HP Omen 40L desktop sitting on a coffee table.

Buying a pre-built gaming desktop isn't cheap, so you should always be on the lookout for the discounts that you can get from the gaming PC deals of the various retailers. Here's one to consider -- the HP Omen 40L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card for $1,180 from Best Buy, for savings of $300 on its original price of $1,480. You'll get excellent value with this bargain, but you're going to have to push through with your purchase of the gaming PC immediately as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop
The HP Omen 40L instantly stands out among other gaming PCs because of its amazing case design. The sleek black exterior, tempered glass panels, and RGB rings are very attractive, but the case also has a tool-less design that will give you easy access to its interiors when it's time to upgrade its components. The HP Omen 40L also features a cooling system that will maintain peak performance even after hours of usage, while keeping quiet -- it won't sound like an airplane taking off whenever you're playing.

Read more
This HDR gaming monitor from Samsung is down to $230 from $400
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.

The upgrades for your gaming PC won't matter if you're stuck with a basic screen, so you should purchase a gaming monitor like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C. You're in luck because Best Buy has slashed its price with a $170 discount, which makes it more affordable at just $230 from its original price of $400. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so you're going to have to complete the transaction immediately if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor
Playing the best PC games on one of the best gaming PCs will be much more enjoyable if you're using a dedicated gaming monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G51C. Its 32-inch screen not only offers QHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, but it also supports HDR10 for even more impressive visual quality. The gaming monitor also features a 165Hz refresh rate, which surpasses our computer monitor buying guide's recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz for greatly reduced input lag, and a 1ms response time for quick reactions in fast-paced action games.

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals: MSI, Asus and more
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

If you missed out on picking up a gaming laptop during Prime Day, you'd be happy to know that there are still a lot of excellent Prime Day gaming laptop deals floating around, even though they may not be as good as those from the past couple of days. Either way, there is a lot of competition this year for deals, and even some Best Buy Prime Day deals are competing with Amazon in terms of how steep they are, which is why we've scoured all the retailers and collected some of our favorite gaming laptop deals below. Also, you may want to check out our roundup of the still remaining Prime Day deals for some extra savings.
Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals

There's no shortage of options from this year's Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals, but to help you make a decision before stocks run out, we've gathered the bargains worth buying below. Whether you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly device or you want a future-proof gaming laptop, there's something for you here. You're going to have to hurry though, as the more popular models among the offers we picked are probably already close to selling out.

Read more