This $50 discount makes my favorite gaming headset a must-own

Giovanni Colantonio
I have a love-hate relationship with gaming headsets. While I’m always happy to use audio devices that are built with video games in mind, I simply detest the “gamer aesthetic” that companies like Razer tend to use. I don’t want a loud, colorful headset full of RGB lights when I’m just trying to use a wireless headset with my Steam Deck in public.

That’s why I can’t live without my Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, a premium gaming headset that’s mercifully discrete. It’s a simple pair of black and silver gaming headphones, but it packs in a whole lot of innovative features that make it worth its expensive $330 price tag. You don’t have to pay that much for them though; the Stealth Pro is currently $50 off, selling for $280 at Best Buy, and that’s a deal you should jump on if you’re on the lookout for a high-quality headset.

A Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset leans on an Xbox Series S.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

When it comes to core features, the Stealth Pro gets everything down pat. Its 50mm Nanoclear drivers provide clear audio that doesn’t compromise on any end of the audio spectrum. It’s highly customizable and Turtle Beach’s signature Superhuman Hearing function lets me boost important in-game sounds like footsteps. It pairs with pretty much every console and device I own thanks to Bluetooth and an included adapter. On top of that, they’re extremely comfortable, have two different microphone options, and don’t make me look like a teenage streamer.

All of that is a necessity, but the Stealth Pro has one feature in particular that makes it a must-own premium headset. It has a removable battery hidden inside the left earcup. That can be popped out at any time and placed onto a round charging disk. Since the Stealth Pro comes with an extra battery, that means I’m never left with a dead headset. Anytime one of its 12-hour batteries dies, I simply pop in the fully charged one to continue playing without swapping over to a different headset. It’s a brilliant innovation that justifies the high price tag.

A Turtle Beach Stealth Pro and its battery sit on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

The Stealth Pro isn’t a perfect headset, mind you. It’s a little overdesigned, as Turtle Beach tries to pack as many features as possible into a device with very few buttons. A standard volume wheel or buttons are replaced by a rotating earcup here, which is a little silly to execute in public. I can also assign multiple other functions to that wheel, but not all at once. That leaves me unable to, say, control volume and my microphone monitor at the same time.

That’s ultimately a small pet peeve. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is hands-down my favorite gaming headset I own, mostly because I’m able to use it continuously. The only barrier for entry is its $330 price tag, but so a $50 discount that takes it under the $300 mark is worth capitalizing on this Black Friday.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
