Digital Trends
Gaming

The gaming stream dries up in China as government cuts access to Twitch

Gabe Gurwin
By
twitch troll arrested amazon purchase

Livestreaming service Twitch allows players to broadcast their best gaming moments to viewers all over the world, but it appears that not every government is on board with this idea. The website and app have both been banned in China, and Chinese video game fans aren’t left with a good alternative.

First reported by Abacus, the Twitch website became inaccessible in mainland China this week, along with its companion app on the Apple Store. Twitch later confirmed that this wasn’t an error, but a deliberate move made by the Chinese government — though the company wasn’t sure why it happened so suddenly.

It’s particularly odd considering that China currently has a team in The Overwatch League, which broadcasts all of its matches on Twitch. The Shanghai Dragons will be joined next season by teams in Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou. If the ban stays in effect, it seems local viewers in all four of these cities would be unable to watch their teams’ games on Twitch.

1 of 4
best ps4 games overwatch
Blizzard
blizzard overwatch high bandwidth mode tracer feat
Overwatch: Origins Edition

YouTube won’t be an option, either. The site has been blocked in China for nearly a decade, and it’s unlikely this will change anytime soon. Chinese platforms like ZhanQi TV and Panda TV are used, though we’re sure Chinese viewers want to show their support for their favorite teams on more interactive services.

It isn’t all bad for players in China, however. Back in 2015, the country lifted a ban on game consoles, opening the door for citizens to experience a huge number of previously inaccessible games. Without access to Twitch or YouTube, they won’t be able to stream their gameplay to people around the world, but perhaps some sort of deal can be reached with China in the future.

Streaming for Twitch on the current-generation consoles — excluding the Switch — couldn’t be easier. You don’t need any capture card or special software, with the consoles themselves broadcasting the games, and you can even include a face-cam if you own the Kinect or a PlayStation Camera. The process is similarly easy on PC, where free programs like OBS allow users to broadcast their gameplay with just a few clicks.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PSVR games available today
fifa 19
Product Review

'FIFA 19' still nails soccer, but don’t expect any surprises

FIFA 19 is still a great way to play virtual soccer, but the changes made in this year’s game don’t push the series forward, and The Journey's story mode stumbles in its final installment.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
where to pre order playstation classic how
Gaming

How to pre-order your PlayStation Classic before it's too late

Sony's PlayStation Classic comes with 20 pre-loaded games and two wired controllers for $100. While we don't know the full list of games yet, you can already pre-order the console. Here's how to snag one early.
Posted By Steven Petite
games that might be delayed in 2018 red dead redemption
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ online mode gallops into open beta in November

Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode, Red Dead Online, won't be available when the game launches October 26, but you won't have to wait long. Red Dead Online, which takes cues from Grand Theft Auto Online, enters open beta in November.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature games like Fortnite.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ai generates new games after classics screen shot 2018 09 19 at 21 06 08
Emerging Tech

An A.I. is designing retro video games — and they’re surprisingly good

Researchers from Georgia Tech have demonstrated how artificial intelligence can be used to create brand-new video games after being shown hours of classic 8-bit gaming action for inspiration.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Gamers are already hacking the Nintendo Switch Online NES emulator

Players have already managed to hack the NES emulator included with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, allowing them to load the system up with additional ROMs of classic games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 2
Gaming

Box-office buster: Spider-Man’ on PS4 tops ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ with big debut

Insomniac Games' new PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man managed to set records for the fastest-selling exclusive on the system, and it even outperformed the recent Spider-Man: Homecoming film.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite week 10 challenge: jigsaw puzzle pieces
Gaming

Find all Fortnite's puzzle pieces in our week 10 challenge guide

The Fortnite 'search for jigsaw puzzle pieces in basements' is one of the hardest challenges in the week 10 challenges this week. We go over how and where to find these puzzle pieces, and how to get all seven of them in total.
Posted By Cody Perez
NBA 2K19
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games out right now

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite ninja espn the magazine cover
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ expert ‘Ninja’ is first pro gamer to land ESPN The Magazine cover story

ESPN The Magazine has revealed the cover for its next issue and it will feature none other than Fortnite pro Ninja. Tyler Blevins is the very first pro gamer to earn the honor. The issue will also feature stories on other esports topics.
Posted By Cody Perez
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware 17 R5 review
Product Review

The powerhouse Alienware 17 R5 will leave your desktop in the dust

With a 17-inch display and a chassis weighing in at nearly 10 pounds, the Alienware 17 R5 is truly massive. Between its weight and its hardware, it’s certainly outfitted like a gaming desktop so let’s find out if it performs like one.
Posted By Jayce Wagner