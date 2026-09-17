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Twitch chief hints GTA 6 multiplayer ‘online’ experience could land next year

Twitch chief Dan Clancy says an even bigger multiplayer experience lands next year.

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Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto VI
Grand Theft Auto VI
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Updated less than 13 hours ago

Rockstar Games is currently moving full steam ahead as it preps for Grand Theft Auto VI (aka GTA 6) release in November. The hype train is moving at lightspeed and the mass anticipation is palpable. But it seems the studio has already planned a multiplayer experience, and it could arrive as early as 2027. The bombshell, however, comes from an unlikely source — Twitch chief Dan Clancy.

“We spent a lot of time talking with Rockstar about their plans, and also helping them think about how they can engage our creators,” Clancy told Bloomberg. “You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer.” So far, Rockstar Games has been mum on plans for a multiplayer mode for the upcoming title.

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A multiplayer mode, however, won’t be out of character for the studio. Back in 2013, GTA Online was launched as a multiplayer spin-off for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms, followed by a PC release in 2015. The studio eventually brought the game to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S in 2022. Given the absurd hype around GTA 6, it would make sense for an online multiplayer spin-off in the coming years.

GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Outfits and Hairstyles Official Render
GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

Now, for a game of GTA 6’s scale, creating a massive multiplayer experience is no mean feat, and in terms of development, it could be a long-drawn-out process. Moreover, it’s imperative that the entire dev team will be focused on early feedback following the game’s release in November, fixing bugs and solving gameplay issues reported by its massive audience.

By all analyst estimates, GTA 6 is shaping up to be a monster launch, both in terms of sales and player engagement. It would be interesting to see how long the studio takes to release a PC version, and whether the online multiplayer experience lands ahead of it. But coming from the chief at the world’s biggest streaming platform, it sure looks like Rockstar could pull an expected stunt next year.

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Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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