Twitch Prime gives subscribers a new game every day through July 18

Share

A yearly Amazon Prime subscription will set you back $120 these days, but the benefits you get through the program aren’t limited to discounted products and free shipping. As Amazon owns the streaming service Twitch, a Prime subscription also gets you free games through Twitch Prime, and in July, the service is giving away more than a dozen PC games.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can log in to Twitch right now to claim Obsidian’s excellent Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition for free, as well as the first-person puzzler Qube2. Later in the week, the bizarre cooking action-RPG Battle Chef Brigade will be free, followed by Manuel Samuel, Gonner, and Next Up Hero. If you don’t manage to snag one of these titles on its first day available, you’ll have a full week to do so before it’s removed, and any game you claim is yours to keep for good.

Also free right now and throughout the entire month are Metal Slug 3, The Last Blade, and Twinklestar Sprites.

Later in the month, some other big-name adventure games will be free, including Observer and Tacoma, as well as Double Fine’s Broken Age and Brütal Legend — both of which feature voice work from Jack Black.

Narrative-heavy games are prominent on the list, but you’ll also be able to grab stealth games like Serial Cleaner and puzzlers like Uurnong Uurnlimited and Hue. The latter of these is one of the more inventive puzzle games we see, as you must change the color of the background in order to progress.

Twitch will also be offering a 50 percent discount on its online store from now until July 17, though it will be limited to only one item per order. Merchandise includes jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, pants, and even Twitch logo plush toys, if you’re really devoted to streaming.

Twitch’s giveaway certainly comes at a good time, as we’ve entered a relatively light period for new game releases. Switch players still have something to look forward to, however, as the promising role-playing game Octopath Traveler releases for the console on July 13.

Which Twitch prime freebie are you most excited to play? Let us know in the comments!