With only a few weeks to go until TwitchCon 2018, Twitch has revealed additional exhibits and events for the three-day show. The fourth annual convention for the streaming giant will have numerous well-known studios on the show floor and multiple battle royale events.

On the event side of things, we already knew Fortnite‘s Fall Skirmish would wrap up at Twitchcon, with a $10 million dollar prize pool on the line. Twitch will also host the Doritos Bowl on Saturday, October 27 at 12:30 p.m. PT, a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 tournament pitting popular streamers such as Ninja against one another in Blackout. This will be the first major competitive tournament for Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, which left a strong impression on many in beta. TwitchCon rounds out its battle royale content with the Broadcaster Royale: Omen Challenge.

Popular PUBG streamers will face off for $300,000 in prizes. Sponsored by HP, contestants will all play on Omen desktop computers and be forced to not only outlast their opponents but take huge risks when “Omen challenges” are called out. Broadcaster Royale kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 26 at the City National Civic Theater and can be streamed here.

Lastly, Games Done Quick debuts at TwitchCon with a 50-hour speedrunning marathon. Like other GDQ events, proceeds donated throughout the impressive runs will go to charity. You can check out the scheduled games here.

Those in attendance will also be able to visit exhibits set up by some of the world’s most renowned AAA studios. Epic Games will on hand with the Fortnite Hall, which promises “frights, delights and fun surprises.” Bethesda will hold live-streams throughout the event featuring games such as Fallout 76 and Quake Champions. Sony is bringing its Road to Greatness truck, which will give those in attendance the chance to play unreleased games on PSVR and PlayStation 4 and perhaps earn some prizes in the process. Total War: Warhammer II and Total War: Three Kingdoms will be shown off at the Creative Assembly/Sega booth.

TwitchCon will also be host to a slew of indie studios in Indie Alley, where attendees can check out new and upcoming indie games.

It’s not too late to purchase tickets to the three-day event in San Jose, California, October 26-28.